Snow, rain, heat or gloom of night might not stop your mail delivery, but an open hatch back just might do it.
Mail that apparently blew out from the back of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle was strewn over portions of the 8000 block of Jefferson Highway late Thursday afternoon.
The mail, which quickly turned to soggy pulp from a light rain about 5:30 p.m., included third-class bulk mail as well as first-class mail.
A gold SUV, with a U.S. Government license plate, had pulled into a bank parking lot, with its back hatch door open. Inside were plastic postal bins filled with wet mail.
But a lot of mail remained on the street.
A woman in a U.S. Postal Service uniform, standing near the vehicle, declined to talk to a reporter. Two Baton Rouge police officers on the scene referred questions to the department spokesperson.
Sgt. Don Coppola said the officers assisted with directing traffic on Jefferson Highway while the mail was being recovered.
Coppola said it will fall to the U.S. Postal Inspector's Office to investigate how the incident happened. According to the U.S. Postal Service website, the Postal Inspector's Office for the ZIP code area where the mail fell is in Houston.