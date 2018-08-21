Jordan Taylor, the Rouses Market employee whose kind gesture toward an autistic teen went viral last month, was given a new car on Tuesday — the latest response in an outpouring of support for the young man whose life has changed drastically after one simple act of kindness.

Taylor, 20, spent about 30 minutes during his shift one day allowing Jack Ryan Edwards to help him stock orange juice after Edwards, 17, expressed interest while walking through the grocery store with his dad. A video of their interaction at the Rouses on Drusilla Lane quickly garnered thousands of responses on social media and made national news headlines as a result.

Edwards' father recorded the video and had a short conversation with Taylor in which the young man said he hoped to go back to school someday and become a teacher.

A few weeks ago a crowdfunding account created by Edwards' sister had raised more than $100,000 toward Taylor's college tuition. And the Rouses offered Edwards a job helping stock shelves part time.

Then on Tuesday, Neighbors Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge announced the company had given Taylor a new car.

"We are so proud of Jordan for pursuing his dream of becoming a math teacher by enrolling at Grambling State University," Neighbors President and CEO Steve Webb said, according to a press release from the credit union. "We are elated that Neighbors is able to provide a car for Jordan to visit his family while he is away at college."

Webb handed over the keys to Jordan's mother Tuesday afternoon.

"On behalf of Jordan I just want to thank everyone for making this possible," Teresa Taylor said. "What Jordan did, it wasn't for form or fashion. That was just him being Jordan. As a family, we greatly appreciate this."

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, also attended the presentation.

"If anybody deserves credit here, it's (Jordan's) mother," Graves said. "What we've seen over the recent years is the people that are getting attention are the ones that are divisive. And here, what's happening is the good deeds are being recognized."