East Baton Rouge Parish's parks and recreation system said Tuesday it will move into the first phase of reopening some of its amenities at the end of the week, however, the Baton Rouge Zoo won't fully open to the public until May 21.
BREC said social distancing restrictions and health hazards still lingering during the coronavirus pandemic means there will only be a limited number of in-person summer camps this year, which are tentatively scheduled to begin June 8. Virtual camp experiences will be offered.
In order to adhere to National Recreation and Park Association and federal recommendations and guidelines, BREC will not reopen playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, pavilions, fitness centers, senior centers, splash pads, swimming pools, Liberty Lagoon Water Park, large outdoor venues such as Burbank Soccer Complex, Central Sports Complex, Oak Villa Sports Complex, Memorial Stadium, Goldsby Field and Olympia Stadium, Farr Park Equestrian Center and Independence Park Theatre during the first stage of the reopening plan.
The reopening of parts of the rest of BREC's system will occur in a phased approach.
In stage one, the following facilities and amenities will reopen with safety restrictions and modifications in place:
- Baton Rouge Zoo (Members-only opening 18-20 and Public opening May 21)
- Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center trails (May 18)
- Dog parks (May 18)
- Magnolia Mound grounds (May 18)
- Public restrooms in community parks (May 18)
- Recreation centers in community parks (May 18)
- Tennis centers (May 18)
- Neighborhood practice fields for individual or same household activities with groups under ten people (Continuous)
- Trails and green spaces will remain open as they have throughout the pandemic; golf courses will also remain open (Continuous)
BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said several factors went into outlining the phased approach to reopening amenities: offering public services to citizens where compliance with Centers for Disease Control, adhering to state and local guidelines, maintaining the health and safety of BREC staff and the community and protecting vulnerable populations.
In a separate news release the Baton Rouge Zoo announced it's reopening to Friends of the Zoo Members only May 18 through May 20 and reopening to the public on May 21. The Zoo will follow normal business hours.
Since March 17, all of BREC’s indoor facilities, playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, and large attractions such as the Zoo, Bluebonnet Swamp, and Magnolia Mound have been closed to the public in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19. In anticipation of the Governor’s announcement that Louisiana will move into the first phase of loosening restrictions on May 15, BREC consulted with national, state and local recreation, health, and tourism experts to create a three-phased plan to reopen amenities and facilities as it is safe to do so.