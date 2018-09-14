The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will announce new information Friday afternoon in the case of Sylviane Finck Lozada more than seven years after her disappearance, officials said.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. in Louisiana State Police headquarters.

The press conference comes a day after investigators with the Sheriff's Office filed an arrest warrant claiming the woman's husband, Oscar A. Lozada, 43, is responsible for her death. The warrant is on a count of second-degree murder.

Investigators believe Oscar Lozada killed his wife before leaving the country in 2011 with their young daughter. According to the warrant, neither has returned to the U.S. Though Oscar Lozada spokes with officials through phone calls and emails after her disappearance, that communication was terminated in 2016, the warrant says.

The warrant says investigators found blood in the garage of the couple's home in at least nine spots, including three walls and the ceiling. All the samples were identified as Sylviane Lozada's blood, the warrant says.

Investigators have still not located the body of Sylviane Lozada, a Belgian citizen who lived in Baton Rouge with her husband and child; however, deputies note that no one has heard from her or seen her since July 5, 2011.

Sylviane Lozada taught French and Spanish at Brusly High for more than a decade. Her disappearance coincided with her husband and young daughter leaving the country for South America. Despite tickets to return to the U.S. from Oscar Lozada's home country of Venezuela, they never did, the warrant says.

Family members last heard from Sylviane Lozada on July 5, 2011, when she called her mother in Belgium, the warrant says. The following morning, Oscar Lozada purchased two round trip tickets to Caracas, Venezuela.

Officials later found out that Oscar Lozada had purchased buckets, cement mix and large plastic bags in the days before he left the country. Officials have never found those materials or determined what the man could have used them for, the warrant says.

He also had a history of violence against his wife. On three different incidents in the years before her disappearance, deputies were called to the hospital or the Lozada's residence for domestic abuse, though Oscar Lozada was never arrested.