DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa's veto of a major flood prevention package narrowly withstood an attempted override Thursday, halting a proposal two years in the making.

A major feature of the package would have limited the use of dirt to raise new homes and buildings and required them to be built a foot higher than currently.

The 11-member Parish Council failed to get the necessary two-thirds vote, or eight votes, to overturn Matassa's veto of the proposed rules.

After nearly two hours of debate, seven members voted to override the veto, but the abstention of Councilman Oliver Joseph, who said he was confused as to exactly what the proposed changes would achieve, proved the key vote.

Councilmen Dempsey Lambert, Randy Clouatre and John Cagnolatti opposed the proposed ordinance as written, airing concerns that the document had too many conflicts and unanswered questions to support without further work.

Council members Travis Turner, Daniel "Doc" Satterlee, Aaron Lawler, Todd Lambert, Benny Johnson, Teri Casso and Bill Dawson supported the proposal, arguing it is time to act to protect current resident future generations.

After the vote, the council took a five-minute break, and Matassa, clearly pleased with the survival of his first veto as parish president, promised that the administration and council will get together to work things out.

The package of changes was an outgrowth of a yearlong review by a parish engineering consultant and public pressure for the parish to act after the August 2016 flood.

The hiring of HNTB in mid-2017 staved off attempts to put a moratorium on some uses of fill in the wake of the flood that inundated more than 6,200 homes and other structures in the parish.

The changes, which included a 3-foot limit on dirt, or fill, for new structures, came amid longstanding complaints that the parish's current fill practices to raise homes to meet federal flood elevation requirements are worsening flooding on older, lower homes.

Builders opposed the fill limits as an ill-conceived idea that wouldn't achieve the benefits supporters say they would, yet boost the cost of home construction and add new certification requirements that they would have a hard time getting engineers to agree with.

They had favored the parish's existing practices to mitigate the use of dirt with detention ponds, known as zero net fill, to protect existing homes. Currently, there is no limit on how much fill can be used, except for smaller, single-lot home construction.

Under the parish home rule charter's veto procedures, the council must consider an override after a veto.

The council narrowly adopted a package of amendments that put the teeth in the proposed rules. Those passed, 6-4, before the final amended proposal was adopted without opposition.

In his veto message issued last month, Matassa said he favored requiring no fill in the parish's Coastal Zone, the lowest, swampiest parts of the parish near the Amite River and in the McElroy Swamp, but wants to continue and expand "no net fill" practices elsewhere.