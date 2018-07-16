Liberty Lagoon Water Park will partially close Tuesday to children standing less than 48 inches tall after BREC staff discovered an underground pipe leak/break, the agency announced.
The repairs will begin Monday evening and continue into the day on Tuesday at the park at 111 Lobdell Ave., the agency said.
Only the newest section of the water park, the part that houses the two new thrill slides and the Shockwave surfing simulator, will be open. Concessions will also be available for purchase.
Admission will be reduced to $5 per person while the original section of the water park is closed. Regular hours will be in effect.
Children under 48 inches can take advantage of BREC’s six splash pads without cost. The nearest splash pads are at Forest and North Sherwood Forest community parks. BREC also welcomes families to enjoy its three swimming pools at City-Brooks, Howell and Anna T. Jordan community parks.
For information on the location of splash pads and swimming pools, go to www.brec.org/aquatics.