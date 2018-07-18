Construction for a long-awaited bridge replacement on Claycut Road will begin next week and should last at least eight months.

East Baton Rouge Parish is replacing the bridge over Dawson Creek between South Acadian Thruway and Marwede Avenue. The bridge built at least five decades ago, which had timber beneath a concrete deck, will be replaced with a concrete bridge that has sidewalks on both sides.

The replacement will cost $1.1 million, with the money coming from the state's Parish Transportation Fund, according to city-parish transportation and drainage Director Fred Raiford. He said he expects the new bridge to last 60 to 70 years.

Plans to replace the bridge have been in the works for a year, Raiford said. One important change is that the new bridge will have a higher elevation, which Raiford said is to make room for more water to flow through the channels beneath it.

“There were structural issues that needed to be replaced," Raiford said. "And we wanted to ... allow water to flow more freely through the canals.”

He emphasized that the new bridge should not restrict water upstream or push water downstream.

The designated detour for motorists will run along South Acadian Thruway, Hundred Oaks Avenue, South Eugene Street, Myrtle Avenue and Marwede.

This is the second major bridge replacement on Claycut recently. A stretch of the road closed for months last year while the city-parish replaced the bridge over Wards Creek between Moore and Bienville streets.

Raiford emphasized that bridge replacements are generally designed and planned years in advance, in comparison to emergency bridge closures. The East State Street Bridge near LSU was closed last week for emergency repairs.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that the bid for the bridge replacement was $1.1 million, not $1.4 million.