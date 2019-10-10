NO.felonvoting.adv.012.jpg
Buy Now

Ex-convict Bruce Reilly leaves New Orleans City Hall after voting Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. A law change passed by the Louisiana Legislature in 2018 made as many as 36,000 Louisianans with felony convictions newly eligible to regain their voting rights. The change has been embraced by some ex-prisoners whoÕve celebrated having regained their political voice and a key badge of citizenship. ItÕs highly unlikely the change will have a direct impact on the outcome of elections. ThereÕs no track on the exact number, but no more than about 3,000 people statewide have filed for their voting rights back.

 STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special election-week edition of The Rundown... We've entered the final stretch with Election Day on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to catch you up on Louisiana politics today...

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 2

Days until runoff: 32

Days until inauguration: 100

The News

LAGov: The candidates for governor squared off in their final debate before Saturday's election. http://bit.ly/2M3qK1R

Election Day: The Louisiana Secretary of State is stressing to candidates that campaign drones cannot fly too close to polling places. http://bit.ly/32emiCU

Elections: The Ethics Board is investigating whether the former head of the state GOP broke state law when he created a political action committee to oppose Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, a New Orleans Republican, and failed to report it. http://bit.ly/2MsNC9X

Transportation: Louisiana ranks No. 2 for infrastructure investment that supports economic growth, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday, citing Site Selection magazine for the ranking. http://bit.ly/2MuWxrt

Congress: Here's what the Louisiana delegation is (or maybe isn't) saying about the crisis in Northern Syria amid Turkey's attacks. http://bit.ly/35r59Iy

Health: New cases of three of the most prevalent sexually transmitted infections are on the rise across the U.S., federal health officials said, and despite some improvements, Louisiana remains among the states with the highest rates. http://bit.ly/2MAmYwa

Baseball: Little League World Series Champs, the Eastbank All-Stars, are heading to DC this week to be honored by President Trump at the White House. http://bit.ly/2MsNoQ9

Happening today...

  • U.S. Rep. Garret Graves has his regular "Grub with Garret" event. Today he'll be lunching in Gonzales. 

GOP gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham has several events today. Here’s where you can catch him.

  • 8:30 a.m.: The Coffee House in Sorrento.
  • Noon: Ben’s Ford Baptist Church in Bogalusa.
  • 1:45 p.m.: Holiday Inn Alexandria-Downtown.
  • 5 p.m.: West Monroe Farmers Market.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. Edwards has been on a statewide tour this week in the run-up to Election Day. He will meet with supporters in Alexandria at Spirits Food & Friends at 12:15 p.m.
  • Pamela's Bayou in a Bowl in Alexandria at 2 p.m.
  • Cane River Brewing Company in Natchitoches at 5 p.m.

Tweet Beat 

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments