Today in The Rundown: Welcome to a special election-week edition of The Rundown... We've entered the final stretch with Election Day on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know to catch you up on Louisiana politics today...
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 2
Days until runoff: 32
Days until inauguration: 100
The News
LAGov: The candidates for governor squared off in their final debate before Saturday's election. http://bit.ly/2M3qK1R
Election Day: The Louisiana Secretary of State is stressing to candidates that campaign drones cannot fly too close to polling places. http://bit.ly/32emiCU
Elections: The Ethics Board is investigating whether the former head of the state GOP broke state law when he created a political action committee to oppose Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, a New Orleans Republican, and failed to report it. http://bit.ly/2MsNC9X
Transportation: Louisiana ranks No. 2 for infrastructure investment that supports economic growth, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday, citing Site Selection magazine for the ranking. http://bit.ly/2MuWxrt
Congress: Here's what the Louisiana delegation is (or maybe isn't) saying about the crisis in Northern Syria amid Turkey's attacks. http://bit.ly/35r59Iy
Health: New cases of three of the most prevalent sexually transmitted infections are on the rise across the U.S., federal health officials said, and despite some improvements, Louisiana remains among the states with the highest rates. http://bit.ly/2MAmYwa
Baseball: Little League World Series Champs, the Eastbank All-Stars, are heading to DC this week to be honored by President Trump at the White House. http://bit.ly/2MsNoQ9
Happening today...
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves has his regular "Grub with Garret" event. Today he'll be lunching in Gonzales.
GOP gubernatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham has several events today. Here’s where you can catch him.
- 8:30 a.m.: The Coffee House in Sorrento.
- Noon: Ben’s Ford Baptist Church in Bogalusa.
- 1:45 p.m.: Holiday Inn Alexandria-Downtown.
- 5 p.m.: West Monroe Farmers Market.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards has been on a statewide tour this week in the run-up to Election Day. He will meet with supporters in Alexandria at Spirits Food & Friends at 12:15 p.m.
- Pamela's Bayou in a Bowl in Alexandria at 2 p.m.
- Cane River Brewing Company in Natchitoches at 5 p.m.
Tweet Beat
And don't forget: Since the game is an evening one, #LSU fans still have time to vote before visiting @MikeTheTiger. Go to https://t.co/mL6HbXgUoD for voter info. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/HqzyFsO4wS— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 9, 2019
According to the campaigns, everyone won tonight’s #lagov debate! I wasn’t watching. Who do you think won? #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 10, 2019
Interesting request from @LaOilGasAssoc at their lunch today: they say industry is “losing the PR battle” because oil & gas critics have been more effective at using social media than those who work in industry. They ask everyone here to use social media to promo oil & gas pic.twitter.com/btATBr4Dj5— Andrea Gallo (@aegallo) October 9, 2019
#LAGov: Total TV/radio ad spending is now more than *$30.7M*We'll have a full report out with @DecisionDeskHQ— Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) October 9, 2019
Per coach: Eastbank All-Stars Little League World Series champs will be in DC Friday to tour US Capitol with @SteveScalise and meet @realDonaldTrump at White House. Later, Trump & Scalise are heading to Louisiana for rally with @LAGOP #lagov candidates. #lalege #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 9, 2019
Good piece and good point... I created a graphic a while back showing which party controlled the legislative & executive branches of state governments when they passed charter school laws. It shows #Democrats played a major role in launching charters. #edreform https://t.co/Nd7IL5TDCy pic.twitter.com/iG6TbXpgnU— Peter C. Cook (@petercook) October 9, 2019
