Leaders behind the effort to create the city of St. George say they'll submit their signed petition for incorporation to the parish's Registrar of Voters on Monday to begin the verification process.
Andrew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for the St. George campaign, said Thursday the group is "on target" with the number of valid signatures they need to push their effort forward to create a new city in the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.
"We are well over our target with the amount we need, so why wait?" Murrell said.
The petition needs valid signatures from 25 percent of the people within St. George's proposed boundary. East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn said previously St. George had 51,804 active registered voters when the petition drive began earlier this year.
The group had until Nov. 27 to collect them.
St. George organizers said in June that they had collected more than 10,000 signatures on the new petition, of about 13,000 needed.
In a message posted to the group's Facebook page on Thursday, St. George organizers said they'll be hosting several final sign-up drives for their petition at locations throughout the boundary area.
Those times and locations are listed below:
- Friday, Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Darnell Browning State Farm Insurance, 5664 Jones Creek Rd., Suite A; and Woodlawn Inspection Station, 16951 Tiger Bend Rd.
- Saturday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until noon at Woodlawn Baptist Church
- Sunday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the entrance to Shenandoah subdivision on Jones Creek Rd.
A 2015 petition effort fell 71 signatures short of the number necessary to place the issue before voters.