The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office embarked on a three-year process in the fall of 2019 to earn a national accreditation in law enforcement, and despite the pandemic was still able to meet the requirements set by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
In April, the Ascension Sheriff's Office became one of four sheriff's offices in the state — and one of 4% of law enforcement agencies in the country — to hold CALEA accreditation.
The other sheriff's offices accredited in Louisiana are those in Lafayette, Lafourche and Tangipahoa parishes.
"Accreditation makes us a highly transparent agency and keeps public safety our No. 1 goal," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Seeking national accreditation by CALEA (pronounced "ka-lee-ah") is voluntary, said Randy Scott, southwest regional program manager for the organization.
"That's why you don't see a lot of interest," he said. "It's not easy, opening up your agency for outsiders" as required by the rigorous accreditation process.
CALEA was created in 1979, with a U.S. Department of Justice grant, by four major law enforcement bodies: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Sheriff's Association and Police Executives Research Forum.
Twenty-one commissioners appointed by the founding organizations serve without pay for three-year terms. None of those involved with the accreditation of the Ascension Sheriff's Office were from Louisiana, as a point of practice, Scott said.
"Over three years, we looked at our practices to make sure we are doing everything according to CALEA standards," said Ascension Sheriff's Deputy Chief Laura Gremillion, who oversaw the accreditation process.
"There are 161 CALEA standards on everything from how we get supplies to how we do investigations," said 1st Lt. Blaine Melancon, who worked on Gremillion's accreditation team along with Sgt. Cody Dardeau and Staff Sgt. Chris Blalock.
During the last of the three years, CALEA associates from across the country reviewed the procedures of the Ascension Sheriff's Office. There was a final assessment of those procedures, before accreditation was awarded April 2.
"We took a breath for five seconds, after we were accredited, and went back to work," Gremillion said.
Maintaining accreditation is an ongoing process, she said. Every year, for four years, the Sheriff's Office files will be reviewed by CALEA online, and a site-based assessment will come in the fourth year.
"We've been very happy with the way the deputies and supervisors have embraced accreditation," Webre said. "We find that once you start doing something, it becomes the culture."