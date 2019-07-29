Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced today that WBRZ-TV reporter Mark Armstrong is stepping into a new role as her chief communications officer.
"Mark brings many talents and great experience to this critical role, including his knowledge of local media, and I’m excited about him joining our team," Broome said in her announcement Monday. "Communicating with our citizens through various media channels about the many achievements, partnerships and activities taking place in our City-Parish ensures we exhibit transparency and honor our dedication to preserving the trust of our community."
Armstrong, a University of Southern Mississippi graduate, will oversee the mayor's communications strategy as well as those for the various city-parish departments.
Armstrong recently worked as a multi-media reporter for WBRZ-TV and previously worked at WXXV-TV in Gulfport, Miss. as a production assistant, assignment editor and reporter.
"I am tremendously honored to be selected for this position. I look forward to serving all the citizens of the city-parish," Armstrong said in a prepared statement Monday. "Mayor-President Broome has an important vision for East Baton Rouge and I stand ready to relay it to the community."
Armstrong's appointment comes a month after Broome's former spokeswoman, Rachel Haney, left to become the communications director for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.