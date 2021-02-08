An outside law firm probing LSU's handling of sexual assault and domestic violence cases has invited students to meet with them and to share their stories about how the university has dealt with their complaints.

Interim LSU President Tom Galligan sent a message to students Monday inviting them to participate in the review from law firm Husch Blackwell. Students can sign up online; the law firm's review is expected to be complete by the end of this month or early next month and will be made public, Galligan said.

The invitation follows news that the U.S. Department of Education has opened an expansive probe into public safety on LSU's campus. Galligan received a letter last week notifying him that inspectors were requesting dozens of records, including misconduct incident reports and complaints from 2016 through 2019 involving LSU Greek Life, student athletes and other student organizations.

The Department of Education's review will focus on whether LSU has violated the Clery Act, a federal law that requires college campuses that receive federal funding to issue warnings about threats on campus and to make public certain information about crimes on campus.

While Galligan and other LSU officials have pledged support for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence on LSU's campus, hundreds of students protested late last year over allegations that the school did not seriously investigate or respond to those sorts of crimes. And while students have publicly accused several current LSU officials of mishandling their cases, none have been placed on administrative leave pending Husch Blackwell's investigation.

Verge Ausberry, LSU's executive deputy director of athletics, is among those who have come under fire from students. Police reports show Ausberry received a text in April of 2018 in which a former LSU football player admitted to hitting his girlfriend. Ausberry said the player recanted over the phone, but Ausberry said he did not follow up on the admission afterward by reporting it to police or other campus investigators. Experts say that failure to report was a violation of Title IX, the federal law that protects students from gender-based discrimination.

Over several months, the football player grew increasingly violent toward his girlfriend, broke into her home and choked her one night in June of 2018, police reports show. But LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward stood up for Ausberry in a new interview with WAFB, saying he's been cooperating with the Husch Blackwell review.

"Verge is a very, very good employee in very good standing and everything should be fine," Woodward told WAFB on Feb. 7. "We just have things when the report comes to see what we need to do to get better."

In his message to students Monday, Galligan pledged "that we will act swiftly to fix what the Husch Blackwell review determines may be broken." Galligan said LSU is finalizing a contract with Baton Rouge's Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center for more training and resources on campus.

And he said LSU athletics is implementing a program for coaches, staff and students called LiveRespect with training about "healthy relationships, consent, bystander intervention and workplace culture."

"We owe it to victims to ensure a safer and more supportive LSU in the future," Galligan wrote.