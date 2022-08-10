Lawyers representing the family of the Baton Rouge toddler who died from a fentanyl overdose said Wednesday that his death should serve as a wakeup call of the need for accountability and more funding for Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services.
Two-year-old Mitchell Robinson had been hospitalized twice and treated with the anti-opioid overdose drug Narcan in the months leading up to his death. Both hospitalizations prompted doctors to report his family to DCFS, according to arrest records.
The little boy’s mother, Whitney Ard, was arrested last week on a negligent homicide count in connection with her son’s death.
“At no point in time was there any intervention where baby Mitch was taken away,” said attorney Ron Haley, one of the lawyers representing the Robinson family.
Haley said they hope to discover how DCFS responded to each report of potential abuse that the agency received about Robinson, which could come out in the course of a lawsuit they are preparing to file. One possible intervention that could have spared the boy’s life would have been connecting Ard to drug treatment, said attorney David Utter, who also represents the family.
Those are the sort of interventions that are often on the table in DCFS cases. The department’s “family services” division works with families where children are kept in their homes while their parents work case plans, which often include drug treatment. If parents don’t make enough strides or their homes grow too dangerous, DCFS has the option of removing the children and placing them in foster care.
It remains unclear to what extent DCFS investigated Mitchell’s case, whether they offered any services to Ard and whether the decision to keep him in his mother's home came directly from DCFS or through confidential juvenile court proceedings.
Haley said Robinson’s grandmother had also reported Ard’s drug usage last year to DCFS as well, giving DCFS at least three opportunities to check on him before his fatal fentanyl overdose in late June.
DCFS spokesperson Catherine Heitman said the agency has no evidence that Mitchell’s grandmother or law enforcement ever made reports of abuse or neglect. The agency has ordered an internal review of how the medical referrals were handled, and the state’s Office of Inspector General is investigating as well.
DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters announced Monday that the agency had adopted a new policy requiring immediate visits after receiving medical referrals for children ages 3 and under who are suspected as victims of abuse and neglect.
The lawyers said Wednesday that while they hold DCFS responsible for Robinson’s death, they do not necessarily blame the frontline social workers who are burnt out, underpaid and trying to check on too many children at once. They said DCFS’ overall organizational structure has set up employees to fail, and that the Louisiana Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards need to invest more into the agency.
“This problem is endemic in this organization in the way it’s been structured for so long, it’s not just having enough social workers, it’s having social workers who have morale, who are paid well, who stay at the agency,” said attorney Christopher Murell.
Utter, who has long called for reform in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system, recalled how Louisiana tried to implement Missouri’s model in reforming juvenile prisons. Those reforms were never fully followed through on. But he said Louisiana should look to other states with more successful child welfare models and try to emulate them.
“Let’s not reinvent the wheel,” he said. “Let’s get somebody in here that can re-evaluate the system and change it based on best practices.”
Ard remains jailed, and a Baton Rouge judge on Tuesday revoked her bail and ordered a substance abuse evaluation for her.