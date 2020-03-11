The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council decided to tweak the guidelines adopted over a year ago on tax cuts for industrial companies, drawing the ire of an advocacy group that fought hard for changes to the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

At Wednesday night's meeting, the council also decided to give the mayor's administration another month to address their concerns on the purchase of a more than $700,000 software management system tied to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's MovEBR roads improvement plan.

Both items sparked hourlong debates among city-parish leaders. But the changes made to the city-parish's ITEP guidelines garnered the strongest reaction from Together Baton Rouge leaders, who said they are "very disappointed" the council has followed the governor's lead by weakening the power they once had over the industrial tax breaks.

"We always wanted local control to be local control," Edgar Cage, a leader with the faith-based organization, said after the council's decision. "Now everything is just going to get rubber-stamped like it was being done for 80 years."

Changes to ITEP tax break netted East Baton Rouge about $10 million, advocacy group says The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and parish taxing authorities received a total of $10.5 million in new annual revenue thanks to chang…

Together Baton Rouge helped craft the guidelines the Metro Council adopted in 2018 outlining how it would grant tax cuts after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an executive order giving greater local control over the state's tax exemption program.

Since then, Together Baton Rouge says, the parish's various tax entities gained approximately $10.5 million in new annual revenue.

The organization also asserts parish coffers stand to gain up to $21.5 million in total new tax revenue by 2021 should the stricter guidelines remain intact.

But in February, the governor's administration pushed changes that put more power back in state officials' hands by giving industrial companies a way to appeal any requests that were denied at the local level if the criteria used to reject them conflicts with the state's ITEP guidelines.

Two of the stipulations in the city-parish's ITEP original guidelines did: a clause mandating job creation and another limiting the council consideration for tax cuts to only new projects and expansions.

"With the guidelines we have now, they can appeal anything we reject because they're more restrictive than the state's," Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson said before Wednesday night's vote. "By making these changes, it'll lessen the chance they'll do that."

The council voted 7-2 to nix the stipulation limiting tax breaks to only new projects and watered down the jobs creation components by mirroring state guidelines that say exemptions can be granted to companies for "compelling reasons" to retain jobs.

Council members Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Chandler Loupe, Jennifer Racca, Matt Watson, Tara Wicker and Wilson voted in favor of the guideline changes. Councilwomen Donna Collins-Lewis and Erika Green voted in opposition. Councilwoman Chauna Banks was present but did not vote on the item.

Councilmen LaMont Cole and Trae Welch did not attend Wednesday's meeting.

Hudson said making the changes gives industry confidence in the benefits of ITEP and protects the economic prosperity of the parish.

Banks argued there shouldn't be an appeal process for companies if the goal of the governor's original ITEP changes was to give more local government control over million-dollar tax breaks.

Together Baton Rouge leaders say they are now concerned the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board may do the same to its guidelines, following Metro Council's decision.

"We’ll do what we have to do. Talk to school board members to try and get them to hold on to the power to make the determination," Cage said.

In a separate decision, the Metro Council will take another 30 days to decide whether they'll let the mayor's administration execute a $779,880 contract for a software management system.

Broome's administration has said the software package would give them the ability to efficiently implement all the moving parts associated with the mayor's nearly $1 billion roads improvement plan and allow her to keep her promise of transparency to the public in regard to the project.

But several council members are still wary of the expenditure even after grilling Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage, for over an hour at Wednesday's meeting.

Council members noted the administration hasn't calculated the annual future costs the city-parish would likely incur to maintain the software and some said cheaper options could have been found if the administration had solicited bids for the software.

And since the item was first discussed Feb. 26, council members said they've had to field countless questions from their constituents who don't want to see significant portions of their tax dollars being used for administrative costs instead of road and infrastructure improvements.

At the request of Councilwoman Banks, Raiford agreed to give a presentation before the council within the 30-day window to better answer their questions and alleviate their concerns.

"I don't want to lose this," he said.