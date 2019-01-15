BR.interstate10widening.adv HS 049.JPG
Westbound traffic flows on Interstate 10 before the Highland Road exit as work continues to widen the interstate from four lanes to six, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Lanes on Interstate 10 in the Baton Rouge area will be closed at various times over a seven-day span starting Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced.

The single-lane closures will be on I-10 from Highland Road to La. 73. Only one lane per direction will be closed at a time.

The closures are necessary for paving operations from Highland Road to Bayou Manchac, DOTD said.

Here's the list of closures and times:

  • Thursday, 9 p.m. – Friday, 5 a.m., eastbound
  • Friday, 11 p.m. – Saturday, 9 a.m., eastbound
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. – Sunday, 9 a.m., eastbound
  • Sunday, 7 p.m. – Monday, 5 a.m., eastbound
  • Monday, 2019, 8 p.m. – Tuesday,  5 a.m., eastbound
  • Tuesday, 2019, 8 p.m.– Wednesday, 5 a.m., eastbound

