Lanes on Interstate 10 in the Baton Rouge area will be closed at various times over a seven-day span starting Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced.
The single-lane closures will be on I-10 from Highland Road to La. 73. Only one lane per direction will be closed at a time.
The closures are necessary for paving operations from Highland Road to Bayou Manchac, DOTD said.
Here's the list of closures and times:
- Thursday, 9 p.m. – Friday, 5 a.m., eastbound
- Friday, 11 p.m. – Saturday, 9 a.m., eastbound
- Saturday, 7 p.m. – Sunday, 9 a.m., eastbound
- Sunday, 7 p.m. – Monday, 5 a.m., eastbound
- Monday, 2019, 8 p.m. – Tuesday, 5 a.m., eastbound
- Tuesday, 2019, 8 p.m.– Wednesday, 5 a.m., eastbound