A North Baton Rouge company that won a tax break from the city-parish will have to answer about violating the terms that made it eligible for the perk.

Metro Council granted the tax break to International Mezzo Technologies last week, but the firm's president is expected to be grilled over the non-compliance when he appears before the governing body on Wednesday.

Metro Council will consider penalties against the company, which manufactures car parts used by professional racers and NASA, for violating its 2019 contract under Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

The decades-old tax break, known as ITEP, exempts manufacturing companies from paying property taxes that would otherwise go to local budgets in exchange for meeting state-set jobs and payroll benchmarks.

Mezzo President Kevin Kelly will face Metro Council Wednesday to address the non-compliance — just a week after a majority of the council signed off on a new ITEP exemption for the company.

“I don’t mean to be snooty about it, but it almost seems beneath them,” Kelly said. “There’s bigger fish to fry in this city than this.”

The council was informed in early October that Mezzo fell short of the terms of its 2019 contract, but it approved a new tax break for the company last Thursday after debating the request for more than 25 minutes. Seven members voted in favor of the exemption and five voted against.

The council’s five liberal members, including Banks, argued that the approval of the new ITEP project should be delayed — not denied — until after they were able to question Kelly about the circumstances behind the company’s non-compliance.

“It’s the same leadership, the same membership, the same board,” Councilwoman Chauna Banks said during the debate. “If they neglected to follow our good-faith effort with the ITEP, what is the sense of approving them to do it on another project?”

The company’s explanation is simple, Kelly said. The company by October 2019 had met the requirements that it hire two new workers for an additional $77,000 on its payroll, but the business lost four workers later in the year that weren’t replaced until early 2020, Kelly said.

“I’m going to maintain that the spirit was met,” Kelly said. “The lack of compliance was fairly small.”

The rest of the council argued that the project should be approved anyway because it’s separate from the project that ran afoul of the ITEP contract.

The company says it will hire two new workers for a tax break of $53,914 over a 10-year period under the contract approved last week.

“I believe that we have absolutely got to give manufacturers the utmost faith in this program,” Councilman Dwight Hudson said during the debate. “When you meet the criteria outlined by the council and the state, you are due.”