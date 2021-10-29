As LSU comes closer to implementing more than a dozen changes on campus to better prevent, investigate and punish sexual misconduct, some members of LSU's Board of Supervisors say they’re worried about LSU's inability to warn other universities if faculty and staff members leave after committing a sexual misconduct offense or while under investigation.

If students leave LSU — or another state university — while under investigation for a Title IX offense, their transcript should have a notation on it. But there is no such documentation for faculty and staff members who may leave under investigation, LSU’s general counsel told board members as they heard Title IX updates on Thursday and Friday.

That prompted concern from board members, who otherwise applauded LSU’s progress on implementing 14 out of 18 recommendations from law firm Husch Blackwell about revamping sexual misconduct reporting. Investigating sexual misconduct, domestic violence and similar offenses on campus is part of federal Title IX mandates that prohibit discrimination based on gender.

“It sounds like y’all have done a good job on the student side, let’s get back to the employee side,” LSU board member Lee Mallett said to staff. “How do they get away with it if they do a Title IX violation?”

In some cases, faculty and staff members might be fired for cause over that type of wrongdoing. But otherwise, LSU’s general counsel, Winston DeCuir Jr., said the university cannot divulge such information to other employers. At most, he said LSU’s human resources department can tell other employers that someone “is not eligible for rehire” at LSU. That includes employees who resign while under investigation or before they have been punished.

“The difficulty we have is being a public employer, when you annotate someone’s employment record as though they’ve done something wrong, you’re essentially depriving them of a property interest, you’re affecting their ability to earn income,” DeCuir said.

Mallett asked if the Legislature could help to change that.

“It seems like a really good loophole for someone wanting to do something and get away with it,” Mallett said.

DeCuir insisted it was not a “loophole,” but a due-process issue that state law could not address on its own.

Up until recently, students could also transfer universities without their transcripts being flagged. USA Today published an investigation in May about a student who transferred across three Louisiana universities without each of them informing one another that the student had been accused of sexual misconduct at each stop along the way.

In August, the Louisiana Board of Regents adopted new policies that included requiring universities to either withhold transcripts or notate them about pending investigations and violations when students tried to change schools.

If an LSU student tries to transfer while under a Title IX investigation, their transcript will now have a notation on it that says “pending administrative matter.” And if another university inquires about it, LSU can explain that it’s a pending Title IX violation, said interim vice president for Civil Rights and Title IX Jane Cassidy.

Cassidy gave board members a presentation Thursday on the changes LSU has adopted in the way it runs its Office of Civil Rights and Title IX. She said they expect to complete 17 of the 18 Husch Blackwell recommendations by the end of the year, and that the 18th recommendation is a campus survey that the Board of Regents is still developing.

LSU had 17 open Title IX cases as of Oct. 1, Cassidy said. Three of those are under investigation, six more are still in initial discussions, while the rest could either be resolved through supportive measures only or still required outreach.

LSU received reports of 63 cases between June 29 and Sept. 30, and closed 46 of them by Oct. 1. In 21 of those cases, the complainant did not respond to inquiries — a common occurrence, as victims sometimes feel retraumatized by going through the Title IX process, said LSU’s new Title IX coordinator Joshua Jones.

On Friday, LSU board members went through Title IX training with representations from the Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response center, known as STAR. Board members, like most LSU employees, are required to report any sexual misconduct that they witness or receive a direct report about to the LSU Title IX office.

“No questions, no doubts, if you know something, you’re required to report it,” said board member Mary Werner.

That prompted many questions from board members about different scenarios that would require them to file a report. What if a male board member greeted a woman by saying “good morning, dah-lin,” asked Patrick Morrow? What if a board member hugged a female LSU employee and kissed her on the forehead, asked Collis Temple Jr.? What counted as an inappropriate facial expression, asked Jay Blossman?

STAR’s trainers Rebecca Marchiafava and Tanya Rawal said those instances depended on the type of relationship that the board members had with one another, the power dynamic between the employees and whether the people on the receiving end of the action felt uncomfortable. As for facial expressions, Marchiafava said she did not mean that a smile was inappropriate.

“You almost can’t even tell anybody, 'Good morning,' anymore ... 'Hello,'” Blossman said.

Marchiafava assured him that saying “Good morning” with a smile is OK.