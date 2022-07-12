Louisiana’s law banning abortions has once again been blocked by a court, the latest in a back-and-forth legal battle over abortion access in the state.

19th Judicial District Judge Don Johnson temporarily blocked the law Tuesday while an ongoing high-profile legal challenge plays out in East Baton Rouge Parish. The order comes after a New Orleans judge transferred the case to the capital city on technical grounds Friday, dissolving a previous restraining order that prevented the ban from being enforced.

The decision again opens the door for the state’s three abortion clinics to resume services, as the legal saga continues over whether the laws passed in 2006 and again this year are constitutional.

The Shreveport clinic at the center of the case, Hope Medical Group, halted abortion appointments after Friday's ruling. But Kathaleen Pittman, administrator of the clinic, said it would resume providing abortions after the new ruling.

Louisiana’s law, which contains no exceptions for victims of rape and incest, has taken now taken effect twice and been blocked twice in the less than three weeks since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending a half-century right to an abortion.

Johnson, a Democrat first elected to the bench in 1999, granted a temporary restraining order blocking Attorney General Jeff Landry and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courtney Phillips from enforcing the law pending a hearing set for Monday.

The Hope clinic and a nonprofit group with New Orleans chapters that provides abortion services are suing the state over the law, claiming it is unconstitutionally vague and would hurt medical care in the state.

The case, which is part of a wave of legal battles that have erupted across the country since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, has drawn in high-profile doctors and protestors clamoring for continued access to abortion. It’s playing out in a state where voters and elected officials are more anti-abortion than in nearly every other state, but where a majority of the public stlll wants there to be some access to the procedure, according to polls.

New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno and former Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Rebekah Gee were among a host of doctors who filed affidavits warning maternal mortality, already poor in Louisiana compared to other states, would be harmed by the law. They argued doctors would be put in tough positions deciding between providing life-saving care and facing up to 15 years in prison for providing an abortion.

Louisiana’s “trigger law” banned abortions the moment Roe v. Wade was overturned late last month. But three days after the seminal Supreme Court decision, Orleans Parish Judge Robin Giarrusso granted a temporary restraining order barring it from taking effect, which allowed clinics to continue providing abortions. On Friday, the clinics were shut down again.

“Two separate Louisiana judges have now rightly found that irreparable harm will occur if the trigger bans are enforced,” said Joanna Wright, a lawyer for New York-based Boies Schiller Flexner, who is representing the plaintiffs. “We look forward to arguing for a preliminary injunction before Judge Johnson next Monday and, in the meantime, we take solace in the fact that crucial healthcare for women has been restored in the state of Louisiana.”

Landry, an anti-abortion Republican who is expected to run for governor next year, is defending the state’s law in court. In a letter, his lawyers argued the judge can't issue a temporary restraining order twice in one case, but Johnson apparently disagreed.

Landry declared victory after the court hearing Friday, in which Judge Ethel Simms Julien sided with Landry on the procedural question of whether the case should be heard in Orleans or East Baton Rouge parish. Typically, challenges to state laws and statewide elected officials are heard in the 19th Judicial District in Baton Rouge.

Landry accused the plaintiffs of “venue shopping,” and took a shot at the state Supreme Court, which declined to take up the case, saying it was too early in the process. He also said if people didn’t like the state’s ban, they could “move to (a state) which you like.”

His office didn’t respond to a message seeking comment Tuesday.

People on both sides of the issue largely agree abortion will become illegal in Louisiana soon, either if the state Supreme Court upholds the law or lawmakers pass a new one banning abortions. Republicans hold a tight grip on the Legislature, and some Democrats have joined them in passing anti-abortion laws over the years.

What’s less clear is whether the state will be able to enforce its laws banning abortion medication, which could be shipped in from states where abortion is legal. New Orleans officials have also said they won’t enforce the state’s ban, but it is unlikely that will keep the city’s lone abortion clinic open, given the legal peril doctors who perform the procedure would face.

Louisiana has only three such clinics, in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. The Baton Rouge and New Orleans clinics, which already only operate a couple days a week, didn’t have abortions scheduled for this week. A spokesperson didn’t respond to questions Tuesday.

The directors of LIFT Louisiana, an abortion-rights group that is helping challenge the law, said in a statement the new ruling “restored the right to privacy and bodily autonomy for all people who can become pregnant, if only temporarily.”

“Every day that the TRO is in effect means another day people who need and deserve abortion services can access it,” co-executive directors Michelle Erenberg and Lakeesha Harris said.