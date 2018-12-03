Baton Rouge's top law enforcers are talking up a tax for a new mental health center before the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday.
The Bridge Center is a proposed facility where officers can take individuals who need psychiatric help who would otherwise wind up in jail or the emergency room. The center would be funded by a 1.5-mill property tax if it passes Dec. 8.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and District Attorney Hillar Moore are the faces of new campaign literature funded by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. In mailers, the sheriff says that having a dedicated mental health site would free up deputies to patrol crime. Moore has said the parish must decriminalize mental illness.
The two men will be joined Monday by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and Coroner Beau Clark, both of whom have spoke enthusiastically in favor of the proposed tax.
The Press Club meets at the Belle of Baton Rouge beginning at noon. Lunch is $20 for non-members.