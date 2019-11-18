Statewide security issues from Monday's ransomware attack carried into Tuesday as Louisiana Office of Technology Services and State Police continued to correct and investigate server shutdowns at various agencies.

Officials were not able to give an update as to what servers were properly running again and which agencies would have to wait before their services returned to normal. Jacques Berry, spokesman for the Division of Administration, said IT teams are working to correct the issues based on the agency's priority level.

"Things are coming back in waves," Berry said.

However, it could take "several days" before some servers are completely fixed.

Here are Louisiana's state offices that began Monday with computer system issues and who could still be faced with server problems Tuesday.

Office of Motor Vehicles

Around 79 OMV offices went offline Monday due to the ransomware attacks and ceased any driver's license issuing car registration renewal from happening.

We are virtually shut down," said Keith Neal, director of project management for OMV.

What began as the agency's computers acting screwy quickly became an issue of the attackers locking the data and access to the computers early Monday morning, Neal said.

Department of Children and Family Services

The agency couldn't conduct business as usual when its system went down Monday, particularly if people were trying to apply for food stamps or even report child abuse online.

Catherine Heitman, spokeswoman for the Department of Children and Family Services, said reports of child abuse had to be phoned in to 1-855-452-5437, rather than the usual procedure of submitting it online.

Most of the 375,000 SNAP benefit recipients were still good to use their EBT cards, which were loaded electronically during the first two weeks of the month.

Louisiana Department of Health

The agency lost access to internet and email when its servers went down, said Louisiana Department of Health spokesman Bob Johannessen.

This also meant people could not apply for healthcare coverage under Medicaid expansion.

Louisiana Secretary of State

Coming off the heels of major runoff elections across the state, curious residents would not be able to check election results via this agency.

Louisiana Secretary of State spokesman Tyler Brey said that office’s website and app were down.

Louisiana Public Service Commission

The state office's computers are locked as are those at the Department of Revenue.

The PSC accepted and stamped utility regulatory filings but couldn't add the reports, inspections and applications to its online database.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Residents were also unable to purchase hunting licenses because of the ransomware attack.

What's a ransomware attack, anyway?

Often spread through phishing emails, ransomware denies access to computer systems or data until the user pays a ransom, according to the Louisiana Cyber Security Commission.

If the demands are not met, the person conducting the ransomware attack could keep the data unavailable or delete it.

This attempted ransomware attack is similar to the ransomware targeted at school systems in Sabine, Morehouse and Ouachita parishes in July, said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The good news

Edwards said on Twitter the state is not expecting any data loss from the attack, and Louisiana did not pay the ransom.

"OTS immediately initiated its security protocols and, out of an abundance of caution, took state servers down, which impacted many state agencies’ e-mail, websites and other online applications," Edwards said.