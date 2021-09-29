Five months after a Donaldsonville drive-by, authorities have arrested a White Castle man they say was behind the Ascension Parish shooting that injured one person, deputies said Wednesday.
The shooting happened in the area of West 7th Street in Donaldsonville on April 27, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said in a statement. One person was hit at the time, taken to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from the injuries.
Sheriff's deputies said their violent crimes unit determined Chancellor Williams, 19, was the suspect in the shooting and, with the help of Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies, arrested him on Monday.
Ascension deputies did not provide a motive or what let them to break open the case and arrest Williams months after the shooting had happened.
Though in a neighboring Iberville, the small town of White Castle is located just upriver of Donaldsonville on La. 1 along the west bank of the Mississippi River.
Since his arrest, Williams has been taken to Ascension Parish Prison where he was booked on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated damage to property and single counts of illegal use of weapons and assault by drive-by shooting, Ascension deputies said.
Williams remained in parish jail Wednesday where he was awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.