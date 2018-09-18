Louisiana twice landed on the list of Southern Living's best southern college towns for 2018, which heaped praise on both Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Baton Rouge ranked fourth while New Orleans took the 15th spot in the top 20 list put out by Southern Living.

The capital city was heralded as "a center of history, culture, creativity and cuisine" before receiving credit for LSU's championship-winning football and basketball teams "that draw huge crowds."

For New Orleans, Tulane University gets a mention for its No. 1 party school ranking in The Princeton Review and its picturesque campus. But the rest of the reasoning for the ranking seemed to come from something unrelated to the classroom: food.

The ranking pits classic spots Acme Oyster House and Galatoire's against newer restaurants closer to campus. Not only does the list point potential visitors to Down the Bayou, Beth Biundo Sweets and Martin Wine Cellar, but it makes recommendations on what to order.

Athens, Georgia; Auburn, Alabama; and Austin, Texas top the list.