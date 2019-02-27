LABADIEVILLE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Labadieville man on allegations he shot another man with whom he was feuding.
Markese D. Dabney, 24, drew a gun and shot the victim once in the hand during a confrontation on Feb. 16 in the road in the Sparrow Street area near Labadieville, deputies said Wednesday.
The injured man, who was armed, went to an emergency room for treatment and was later released, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Wednesday.
After interviewing the victim, deputies arrested Dabney on Tuesday and searched his home, 211 Cardinal St., finding a gun believed to have been used in the shooting, Falcon said.
Dabney was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.