Former LSU associate athletic director Sharon Lewis alleged in federal court filings Thursday that LSU associate head football coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson showed her his genitals several years ago and kissed another female employee in the LSU athletic department without her consent.
Lewis added the allegations to an ongoing lawsuit that she filed last year against LSU, which terminated her employment in January. Lewis has used the allegations against Wilson in an attempt to bolster her case that LSU officials retaliated against her for attempting to report sexual harassment.
This is the first time that Lewis has publicly revealed the allegations against Wilson, though she previously also said she reported that former LSU football coach Les Miles had sexually harassed students. Wilson is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Wilson returned to LSU late last year after leaving in 2015 to become the head football coach at UT-San Antonio. He also was head coach at McNeese State before his return to LSU.
"Sometime in 2013 Running Back Coach Frank Wilson came into Plaintiff’s office, closed the door and pulled out his erect penis and asked her to touch it and Plaintiff reported the incident to [senior associate athletic director] Miriam Segar and [executive deputy athletic director] Verge Ausberry and they failed to investigate or take any action," the lawsuit states.
The suit also said Wilson kissed a female employee without her permission that same year, and that Lewis again reported the behavior to Segar and Ausberry without them investigating or taking action.
Lewis' legal team says Wilson sexually harassed her and other female students and workers between 2012 and 2016.
Wilson did not respond to messages Thursday from The Advocate | The Times-Picayune.
"We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials," LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in a statement Thursday. "Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year."
Allegations from other women
USA Today reported Thursday that they interviewed three former LSU athletic department employees — including Lewis — who "provided details about inappropriate comments and gestures he made and shared text messages from 2013 raising concerns about Wilson."
One of the women described said Wilson kissed her during an "after-hours meeting about football recruitment." The woman, who is not named in the story, told USA Today that she reported the incident to Lewis, who also reported it to Segar. She said Wilson attempted to fire her over it, and she shared a text message with USA Today warning Wilson that his calls to her were not appropriate.
“Everybody knew how Frank was,” the woman told USA Today. “It got to a point where we didn’t want any of the girls working with him. I dealt with Frank’s sexual harassment for years. His comments. His behavior. He always made, not only me, but so many of the girls feel so uncomfortable.”
The third woman included in USA Today's report told them that Wilson made sexual comments toward her and offered to "take care of her."
Lack of paper trail
The Advocate | The Times-Picayune requested any reports that Lewis filed with LSU alleging sexual harassment from another employee, but only received one record in response — a 2019 letter from Lewis’ attorney that focused on Miles’ sexual harassment of students.
Lewis’ letter about Miles mentioned Wilson by name multiple times but did not accuse him of harassing her. Instead, it described Wilson as a witness to the way that others treated her, especially Miles.
“Frank Wilson met with and expressed to them to get me to hire prettier girls, more light-skinned Black girls, hoping this would help me from being bullied,” Lewis wrote.
Lewis' attorney, Larry English, first hinted in a WRFK "Talk Louisiana" radio interview last month about the allegation against Wilson. At the time, English refused to name him but said it involved a coach who had previously left LSU and returned.
The radio show's host, Jim Engster, pressed English on why Lewis waited so long to make the allegation public.
"What's interesting is Sharon Lewis is a victim in this case and victims have to process information," English responded. "Sharon Lewis is under intense therapy, Sharon Lewis had a nervous breakdown in 2013, victims have to come to terms … if you know anything about the victims of sexual violence, sexual harassment, coming to terms with the reality of what happened is a difficult journey."
The Advocate | The Times-Picayune also sought disciplinary records related to Wilson at LSU. LSU said they did not turn up any complaints of sexual harassment, though Wilson was disciplined in another area.
He was banned from recruiting off campus during the fall 2012 evaluation period after an "impermissible" meeting with a potential student-athlete off campus.
Lawsuit's future
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan gave Lewis until Friday to file an amended petition in her lawsuit. Morgan also requested that LSU make several other changes, including removing LSU board of supervisors members Mary Werner and James Williams as defendants since both have been dismissed from the case.
The judge has also tossed out most of the claims Lewis tried to bring against LSU under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. Lewis' amended petition, however, still includes several RICO claims against LSU officials.
Lewis told USA Today that she was shocked LSU rehired Wilson.
“I couldn't believe they hired this guy back knowing what I was going through, what so many girls went through,” Lewis told USA Today. “That just shows me that they don’t care about women.”
Wilson will make an average of $950,000 a year before incentives through the 2024 season, according to his term sheet with LSU. He'll earn an extra $25,000 depending on whether LSU plays in a premier bowl game. Wilson stands to earn more if LSU wins the Southeastern Conference Championship or the College Football Playoff.