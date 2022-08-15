A move to designate Beauregard Town as a local historic district was unanimously denied Monday by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, squashing the years-long effort without the need for Metro Council to weigh in.
Residents of the 19th century neighborhood on both sides of the issue made impassioned statements over the course of more than an hour of public testimony, with each side arguing they represent the majority opinion of the area.
The public divide prompted commissioner Clifford Grout to second the motion to deny the application from the Beauregard Town Civic Association; no member of the commission objected to that motion.
“This is not enhancing this community; it’s tearing it apart,” Grout said.
Beauregard Town has held the status of a national historic district since the 1980s, a designation that unlocks tax credits to renovate old buildings. Becoming a local historic district essentially adds a layer of bureaucracy for property owners within its boundaries requiring city-parish approval for any outside alterations to homes and commercial structures.
Beauregard Town would have joined Spanish Town and Drehr Place within the city's Garden District as historic districts within Baton Rouge. If the commission had been split on the matter or had approved it, Metro Council would then have weighed in on the application.
Unlike Spanish Town and Drehr Place, property owners in Beauregard Town wouldn’t face as much red tape for renovations, according to the Planning Commission. New construction, additions visible from a street and commercial renovations visible from a street would have all required approval from the Historic Preservation Commission, a setup that Planning Director Ryan Holcomb referred to as “historic district light.”
The proposed boundaries for the district would have encompassed homes and commercial buildings south of North Boulevard to the Interstate 10 overpass, between St. Louis Street to the west and South 10th Street to the east. Many of the neighborhood’s buildings are pre-Industrial Revolution-style architecture.
Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who lives in the neighborhood, spoke in opposition to the application, arguing it would impose undue costs on residents and that her position represents a majority of the neighborhood’s residents.
“We’re still in the midst of a pandemic, inflation, high gas and then all of this on top of all of that,” Coleman said. “I would not be the right person if I did not represent those that this would not be good with and for.”
Opponents argued that the designation would cause gentrification, pushing out many of the neighborhood’s poorer, Black residents whose families have owned homes in the neighborhood for generations. Several supporters of the designation said they own property in the neighborhood but don’t live there, a fact many of the opponents pointed to, accusing them of using the designation to benefit a property investment.
Supporters of the designation say the extra layer of city-parish oversight would help preserve the character of the neighborhood and raise property values.
“We have put in a tremendous amount of money … into our house and property,” said Jeff Kuehny, president of the neighborhood's civic association. “The economic impact of historic districts is to provide a degree of protection to the value of what most people hold dear to being one of the most significant financial assets they’ll have in their life.”
Kuehny said the argument that a historic district would gentrify the neighborhood was a “red herring” and the restrictions would be unlikely to impact most residents.
“It’s helping to prevent the loss of significant history and culture and displacement of the property owners before they disappear forever,” Kuehny said.
The effort to create a historic district for Beauregard Town began in 2019 when the city-parish's Planning Commission received a $17,500 grant from the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation to develop design guidelines and update its standing structures survey for the downtown neighborhood. Discussions around such a designation occurred even earlier in 2009, shortly after Spanish Town became a local historic district in 2008.