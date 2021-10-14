Baton Rouge Zoo Director Phil Frost, who in 2018 presided over a failed attempt to move the animal park to southern part of the parish and who led the facility when it lost its accreditation the same year, will retire in February, ending a 24-year tenure as the head of the zoo.

In a statement Thursday, Frost said his final day of work will be Feb. 4. A search for a successor will begin immediately.

Frost has worked in zoos across the nation, beginning his career in 1982 in Springfield, Illinois. He served as director of zoos in Tennessee, Illinois and Indiana before joining Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation's zoo as director in 1998.

"We are thankful for Director Frost’s contributions and look forward to discovering his remarkable replacement when the time arrives," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a statement, lauding Frost for his work to expand the zoo's staff, add new exhibits and partnership with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine to expand education programs.

Frost led the zoo through years of ups and downs, including a failed 2018 push to move the zoo from its location near Baker to Airline Highway Park. Following the failed move, the zoo launched a plan to revamp the zoo at its current location, work that Frost says he is "most proud" of.

“I am most proud of the many international conservation projects the Zoo has supported over the years, and most recently, the work done after the decision was made to keep the Zoo at its current location,” Frost said. "While I will not be on staff to see the 1st Phase completed, I am confident that with the support of the BREC and Zoo teams, and the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation, the completed project will be a shining star for our region and one I’ll be proud to say I played a role in developing.”

Frost and BREC officials were among those who pushed in 2018 to move the zoo from its location in Baker to a spot in Airline Highway Park, near the Ascension Parish border. Many residents argued the zoo had been neglected and questioned why it couldn't be improved at the site it had called home for nearly five decades.

Also in 2018, inspectors from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, were troubled by the zoo’s aging infrastructure and withdrew an accreditation that had been in place for 40 years.

The zoo also had a string of animal deaths in 2016, and less than two months ago, a giraffe named Burreaux died in its enclosure after suffering from an acute respiratory illness.