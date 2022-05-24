After two people drowned and dozens were stranded last year, a popular but controversial Livingston Parish tubing company says it will be closed this summer in the face of growing leagal troubles.
Some local leaders celebrated the decision by the owners of Tiki Tubing, LLC. They said it will help prevent drownings on the Amite River, which has claimed 10 lives since 2009.
"I know a lot of people were concerned about the issues with Tiki Tubing, so I'm glad they decided to shut it down," parish President Layton Ricks said.
The company's website cited "new rules" governing tubing on the river and "other complications" as the reasons why it will not be in operation.
The announcement followed the arrests of co-owner Patricia Dianne Fore, 58, and her husband and business partner, John Cooper Fore, 66. They were each booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on separate sexual battery allegations involving juvenile victims, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
The company owners' arrests are the latest troubles to befall Tiki Tubing, a business that rents inflatable inner tubes to people looking to cool down on the Amite River during Southeast Louisiana's scorching summer months.
Earlier this month, the family of 53-year-old Keith Hilliard, who drowned while tubing last summer, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the company was to blame for his death.
Hilliard's death was the second that year. And dozens of tubers were stranded on the Amite, leading to growing complaints from local first responders.
Excessive rainfall that summer raised the water level and submerged debris, making the normally risky river even more dangerous to travel.
Those incidents spurred the parish government to pass new river safety laws in October aimed at preventing future tragedies — an unusual move in a staunchly conservative parish that has generally been reluctant to infringe on small businesses' right to operate.
"The intention was never to shut any business down," said parish Councilman Shane Mack. "We want all businesses to prosper in Livingston Parish. It was all about working with the business and the people involved so it would be a win-win for the business and for keeping the people safe."
The ordinance requires any company operating on the river to offer customers life jackets, show a safety video for their particular water activity and erect signage along the channel for clarity.
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5 Chief Joe Koczrowski, who has said he dreads the summer months because of the large number of water rescues his department has to perform on the river, called the news a "great relief."
Koczrowski acknowledged that the business closing will not prevent people from entering the river altogether. But he said it should vastly decrease the number of rescues his department will perform this summer.
"We'll still have people who want to be independent and go out on a tube, but we won't have 500 to 1000 people out there every weekend," Koczrowski said. "Ninety-nine percent of the people we rescue are Tiki Tubing people. We should be a whole lot better off than we've been."
Koczrowski said Tiki Tubing had not complied with the new requirements to place signage along the river, and it was only days before the business was set to open for Memorial Day.
Calls to a cellphone for Patricia Fore and to a number listed for Tiki Tubing's offices were not returned Thursday.
With Tiki Tubing out of the picture — Koczrowski warned that other entrepreneurs should "absolutely not" open a new tubing business on the Amite.
"We ran the river yesterday," Koczrowski said. "It's treacherous."
Staff writer Catherine Zeilman contributed to this report.