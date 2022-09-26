Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
She highlighted the murals on TikTok this month, drawing nearly a half-million views and more than 90,000 likes.
“I wanted to draw emotion and capture the essence of what it’s like to be a Black student at a (predominantly White instituion)," she said. "Not every Black student can attend an HBCU school, nor do they want to, but they deserve a place here. They should be accepted here, they shouldn’t be judged and have this constant reminder that they don’t belong here.”
Under the direction of internationally known frescoe painter Conrad Albrizio, LSU's first professor of painting and an artist who painted walls at the Louisiana State Capitol and the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans, five LSU art students painted depictions from Louisiana's agricultural scene inside and outside Allen Hall more than 80 years ago.
Some were covered up to accommodate improvements to the building, and others with political themes in the run-up to World War II were painted over, The Daily Reveille on campus reported previously.
Those showing obvious differences between Black and White people remain. For example, Blacks are depicted laboring over sugar cane and cotton; White people are shown in scientific settings.
"Walking on campus and having that be one of the first things I saw going into my classroom, it really took me aback," Kimble said.
LSU says the Allen Hall murals depict the industrial and agricultural development of Louisiana during that era.
"These images represent life in Louisiana during the 1930s and do not depict slavery," LSU wrote in a statement to The Advocate. "People of various backgrounds are shown doing a number of industrial and agricultural-related jobs across all the murals."
Kimble, a junior, said she believes LSU is not treating the Allen Hall murals with the same concern it showed when it removed the name of former LSU President Troy Middleton from the main campus library in 2020. The library, in the middle of LSU's quad, is more public-facing than the murals, which are displayed where only students and teachers roaming Allen Hall would notice them each day, she said.
"They changed the name of the library because it was public, you can see it on maps, you can see it on the LSU website, you can see it just walking around campus tours, but the mural was only seen by students," she said. "That’s what’s important. … No one is going to keep track of it because it’s more private."
The murals still visible were restored about two decades ago. Elise Grenier, an LSU alumnus who spent over 25 years in Italy preserving Renaissance-period murals, was tasked with the job and in 2001, began work to clean and repair them.
Grenier declined to speak to The Advocate about her role in the preservation, referring questions to LSU, but did write that fine arts conservators are "neutral" when it comes to judging the value of content of their art.
"The murals in question are an artifact, just as the building itself is, and I am just a conservator of historical materials, not a sociologist or political scientist, or a policy-maker," Grenier wrote.
Through the insistence of LSU that the murals are not about slavery, Kimble said she also doesn't feel they are historically accurate.
Kimble pointed to the depiction of one Black man asleep at the wheel of a horse-drawn cart along the east hallway.
"For those who say that it’s supposed to represent historical contexts, then why is there a man sleeping on the job?" Kimble said. "That doesn’t scream that they’re proud of that industry, that shows stereotypes."
Many students in Allen Hall last week said they hadn't really noticed details in the murals previously, while others said they didn't want to speak publicly about them.
Still others said they understand the artistic time period and that LSU is not trying to depict slavery, but would still like to see the murals removed.
"It should be removed or re-painted, but will it be? Probably not," LSU student De-naejah Williams said. "It's been stamped on there for years, so there are no chances of it probably being removed at this point."
LSU student Jerika Gibson said she feels LSU doesn't want to change the murals in order to not draw attention to them.
"It’s what anybody would say or would do if they were in their position, so I understand, but I just wish accountability would be taken," LSU student Jerika Gibson said. "Give Black LSU students a chance and opportunity by painting a new mural.”
The Reveille has reported in recent months that there are plans to perhaps add murals. Members of LSU student government have considered painting a new mural on the other side of the wall, across from existing ones in the east hallway, that could better represent LSU and modern-day Louisiana by including contributions that Black students and other minority groups have made to the state.
LSU says there is no formal process in place to either remove or change the murals.