Artificial turf is coming to high school athletic fields in Ascension Parish, with the first projects expected to be finished in time for football season in the fall.
"We'll break ground the Monday after graduation" at all four high schools, Jeff Parent, planning and construction supervisor, told the Ascension Parish School Board last week.
That Monday will be May 17, after the last of the graduation ceremonies, on May 14 at both Donaldsonville High and East Ascension High. (Graduation at Dutchtown High and St. Amant High will be held earlier that week, on May 12 and May 13, respectively).
The new Prairieville High School will have artificial turf on its football field, too, when it opens in the fall of 2023.
The game-changing project is one of 14 construction and improvement projects made possible last year by voters who OK'd extending an existing 15.08 property tax for a $140 million bond proposal.
The school district figured the cost of installing the artificial turf at its four high schools and a fifth new one at $7.5 million, but due to the "highly, highly competitive" nature of the bidding process, the low bid came in at $4.17 million, Parent said.
Eleven companies bid for the project from across the Gulf South region, from Louisiana, as well as Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas, Parent said.
The winning bid, awarded by the Ascension Parish School Board on March 16, went to the Sprinturf company based in Daniel Island, South Carolina.
Among the four high school stadiums, Griffin Stadium at Dutchtown High on La. 73 in Geismar is the only one located on the school campus.
The others are located at sites where the high schools were originally located: Donaldsonville High's Floyd Boutte Stadium on Clay Street in Donaldsonville; East Ascension High’s Spartan Stadium on North Burnside Avenue in Gonzales, and St. Amant High’s stadium, The Pit, on La. 729 in St. Amant.
After the School Board’s meeting last week, Parent said that the artificial turf “solves a lot of overuse problems” at the grass football fields, which regularly host other school events besides football, as well as soccer teams.
Parent intends to bring a new proposal to the School Board that will look at using the extra funds now available on the artificial turf project for bringing the turf to the baseball fields and softball fields at the high school.