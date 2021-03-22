St. Amant High School graduating seniors chuckle as a beach ball drifts onto the football field during graduation ceremonies in May 2020. The football fields at St. Amant High, Donaldsonville High, East Ascension High and Dutchtown High will have a new look next school year, after artificial turf is installed. The new turf will be at the new Prairieville High School, too, when it opens in the fall of 2023.