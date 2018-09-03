GONZALES — Ascension Parish government is well into a new comprehensive plan for planning and development over the next 25 years.

In reaction to the August 2016 flood, the parish has also been working on a watershed-based drainage plan, though it's recently run into some slowdowns.

Less well known, however, is that the parish also has been working on a broad master transportation plan as part of its Move Ascension road program.

Parish officials want residents to weigh in on the parish's future transportation needs on Sept. 11 in a public meeting at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

At the root of these planning efforts is an attempt by the administration of Parish President Kenny Matassa to plan for continued population growth in a parish that grew by nearly 15 percent between 2010 and mid-2017.

Councilman Aaron Lawler, chairman of the Council Transportation Committee, said the parish will eventually bring the three plans together through consultant HNTB so they complement one another.

"I don't believe you can have an overall master plan, you know, as far as zoning and growth, without having a drainage and transportation plan, so we're trying to tie it all in together," Lawler said.

The long-range plan will identify existing and future transportation needs, prioritize them and determine how to fund them, parish officials said in a statement.

For nearly two years, the $35 million Move Ascension program has been pushing smaller-scale intersection and lane improvements through design, land acquisition and other pre-construction work.

In all, the parish administration has issued nearly $8.3 million worth of orders to engineering firms for work on 21 projects. They include roundabouts, the widening of existing road lanes for safer travel, new intersection turn lanes and bridge replacements, according to the parish's Move Ascension website.

None has been built yet, but the first slated for construction starts in the first quarter of 2019, the Move Ascension site says.

Many of these projects are an outgrowth of the master transportation plan's early development, parish officials have said. The projects are all now dubbed "immediate action" ones while longer-term projects are on a parallel track through the planning process.

Matassa said in a statement that Move Ascension projects are designed to work with announced state highway work to improve the flow of high-use road corridors.

But, the sources of revenue for the parish road program are limited. Move Ascension is currently funded without new tax revenue.

Last year the Parish Council agreed to a $25 million bond issue tied to existing sales tax revenue that had then been freed of years of payments for old road debts. The program also uses one-time road surplus money, expected impact fees and other sources.

Lawler said the projects being contemplated will need new ideas for additional funding.

"We're asking for public input here," he said.

The Sept. 11 meeting is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.