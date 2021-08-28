With the eye of the powerful Hurricane Ida expected to swipe past the western edge of Ascension Parish late Sunday night, parish government has decided to open two shelters of last resort early the same day.
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gym near Gonzales and Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville will open 8 a.m. Sunday to residents fleeing the storm, parish officials said.
Both the public school and the gym at the parish-government owned multi-use complex off Interstate 10 will offer a minimum of amenities, security provided by the parish Sheriff's Office and COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
"This is a dangerous storm, do not take it lightly," Parish President Clint Cointment said in statement Saturday. "If you think your home may not be safe, don’t take any chances; please come to a shelter."
The latest forecasts has the storm passing through far western Ascension Parish sometime late Sunday or early Monday with winds of 90 mph and gusts even higher. The storm is also expected to bring heavy rain.
Cots will be provided, but anyone coming to the shelters should bring enough food and personal items to last 3 to 5 days, parish officials said.
Those items should include food, water, bedding, medication, clothing, toiletries and other hygiene products, and electronics charging cables.
The shelter pandemic guidelines will included social distancing and face mask mandates.
Lamar-Dixon is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Lowery Middle is located at 2389 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville.
Anyone needing assistance should call the parish's Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200.