The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council on Wednesday will hold its first meeting since outbreak of the coronavirus temporarily shutdown businesses, social gatherings and the public's access to city-parish buildings.

And like pretty much everything else happening amid the pandemic, Wednesday's meeting will be conducted in an unprecedented manner. Council members will discuss and take action on city-parish business through remote video conferencing that will get livestreamed and broadcast through several online platforms and television channels.

"This is going to be our new normal, at least for the month of April while the governor's order is in place," Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson said Tuesday. "But it'll still be your typical council meeting with regards to how it'll run."

Wilson said while stay-at-home orders remain in effect to limit social gatherings, and thereby mitigate spread of the COVID-19 virus, the council's agendas will remain light, primarily focusing only on emergency items deemed essential to keeping city-parish government functioning.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul had submitted a request to tweak the department's leadership structure, arguing it would make the police force more efficient amid ongoing coronavirus concerns, but he later requested the item be pulled from the agenda and reintroduced at a later date.

The proposal would eliminate two captain positions — some of the highest ranking in the department — and add a fourth deputy chief. The Baton Rouge police union has already come out in opposition to the proposal, saying it'll make officers' jobs even more challenging than they already are during the pandemic.

Since the meeting agenda was published late last week, Paul sent a notice to the council asking that the item be deleted. The council will decide Wednesday whether to honor that request.

The proposed changes were included in a series of recommendations consultants presented after conducting an efficiency study of the department over the past several months. A draft of their report was released in January, outlining a potential $10 million in annual savings, which is about half the estimated $21 million needed to give officers a raise that would bring their salaries closer in line with peer agencies.

The recommendations include eliminating some high-ranking supervisory positions, which are among the highest paid, and organizing the department into four bureaus — each overseen by a deputy chief who would report to Paul.

The chief wrote in his request to the Metro Council that the reorganization is needed to "create a more effective and efficient flow of uniformed operations and accountability by providing uniform patrol with a dedicated deputy chief" during the department's response to COVID-19.

The union, whose leaders have often butted heads with Paul since he took office in 2018, argues now is not the time for structural change.

"Any proposed changes within the Baton Rouge Police Department involving a reduction in manpower are unacceptable at this time," union attorney Kyle Kershaw wrote in a statement. "Our community is embroiled in a crisis where no entity and or individual should burden our Metropolitan Council with any issues that are not of the utmost and time sensitive importance."

Kershaw also noted the council meeting will occur via video conference, which "does not allow for any opposition or debate as envisioned" in Louisiana's open meetings laws.

The department had just one deputy chief when Paul took office but he created two more, which also required eliminating two captain positions. A spokesman for the department said Paul does intend to reintroduce the item in the future, though it's unclear when that would happen.

As for Wednesday's council meeting, only Wilson and the council administrator will be present in the council chambers. The remaining 11 council members will participate through video conference either in their offices at City Hall or at home.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry on March 19 released a memo outlining exceptions that can be made to the state's Open Meetings Laws amid a public health crisis.

One exception being that although state law mandates a quorum of an governing body's members be physically present to conduct business, the governor's executive proclamation allows members to participate in meetings via teleconference or video conference as long as written notices are posted in a timely fashion.

The meeting, which takes place at 4 p.m., can be viewed as it's happening through several means: A live-stream on www.brla.gov or on the city-parish's Facebook page via Facebook Live. A broadcast of the meeting will be available on Metro 21 (Cox channel 21).

Public comments on any of the 20 items under consideration may be submitted via email to publiccomment@brla.gov, through the city-parish's online form on its website or by calling the dedicated hotline at (225) 389-3123 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"Any submitted comments will be read aloud before any action takes place on any item, that's how comments will be made part of the record," said Council Administrator Ashley Beck.