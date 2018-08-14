GONZALES – The image stays with Anthony Keating III from that awful night a year and a half ago.

Anthony saw the body of his daughter, Samantha Rose Keating, the gregarious little 6-year-old who liked Legos and the colors pink, purple and blue, pinned in the family SUV after a violent rear-end collision on I-10 in Ascension Parish. Seeing Samantha like that moments after he regained consciousness following the crash, he thought his life was over, Anthony Keating told a courtroom Monday.

"I just couldn't believe my baby was gone," Keating said.

Keating delivered one of several emotional statements to District Judge Jason Verdigets before the judge sentenced Kenneth Lewis to 22½ years in prison. The Ascension Parish man had admitted in May that he rear-ended the Keatings' Toyota Highlander at a high speed while driving with a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit for drivers.

Embraced by family and sitting next to his wife, Natalie, Anthony Keating visibly shook through his shoulders and torso as Verdigets read out the sentence in the courtroom.

Verdigets handed down the maximum time allowed under a deal that Lewis, 30, had reached with Ascension prosecutors. Fifteen years of Lewis' sentence must be served without probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Verdigets told Lewis that once he repays his debt to society and finishes with his state prison sentence, he would still owe a debt to that dead little girl and urged him to find a way to do so.

"What are you going to do with your life now, sir?" Verdigets asked Lewis.

Lewis had pleaded guilty May 14 to single counts of vehicular homicide and first-degree vehicular negligent injuring in the Feb. 25, 2017, crash that killed Samantha and injured Natalie and Anthony Keating, the plea agreement says.

Prosecutors and Louisiana State Police have said Lewis' Ford Mustang rear-ended the Keatings’ Highlander at high speed on I-10 eastbound near the La. 44 exit in Gonzales shortly before 10 p.m. The crash sent both vehicles into nearby woods.

Prosecutors in Ascension said Lewis, 37313 Cornerview Road, Geismar, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.20 percent after the crash, according to a statement at the time of his plea. Adult drivers are considered intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level at 0.08 percent or above.

Natalie Keating, who was pregnant with their second daughter at the time of the crash, was able to have that second child. She told Verdigets how she has struggled daily to deal with losing Samantha, whom she described as a vibrant kindergartner at St. Peter Chanel School in Paulina. At times, the girl could be heard singing around the house but at other times sat quietly, focused on her Lego projects.

“There was never a dull moment in our house,” she said.

The crash, which Verdigets called a “horrible tragedy,” had brought loss for another family as well.

Lewis' father and one of his friends expressed their sympathy for the Keatings but said Lewis, a former Dutchtown High School graduate and Nicholls State University student, had made an out-of-character mistake.

Kenneth Lewis Sr. said he and his family have prayed for the Keatings and said that he never thought “in his wildest dreams” he’d be standing before them in this way.

“We didn’t want this,” he added.

Lewis said his son and his family believed the Keatings had been through enough pain and wanted to avoid a trial. He said his son agreed to stand up and take responsibility for his actions by accepting the plea agreement.

The defendant, Kenneth Lewis, also apologized for Samantha's death and asked for forgiveness.

"From the bottom of my heart, I'm sorry for all the pain and grief that I caused," Lewis said.