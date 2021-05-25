The longtime head of the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance is leaving at the end of June to become deputy city manager of operations for Charlottesville, Virginia.
Samuel Sanders has been executive director of the redevelopment alliance since 2006. Before that, he spent three years as the alliance's Home Ownership Center manager.
"It's always bittersweet to leave anything you've done for a really long time," he said. "But I'm leaving knowing that we played a key role in a number of things happening in Mid City."
During his time as head of the organization, Sanders helped Mid City Redevelopment secure a NeighborWorks America charter, bringing in about $300,000 annually for affordable housing and real estate development. Along with the Mid City Merchants Association, he got Mid City designated as a cultural district, which allows for original art to be sold in the neighborhood without sales tax. And the Government Street Road Diet, which has led to commercial reinvestment along one of the major corridors of the neighborhood, has largely been completed.
Theo Richards, the alliance's board president, said Sanders helped the organization grow and thrive for nearly two decades.
“He leaves a legacy of good works and a very capable and dedicated team to continue the important work of revitalizing Mid City neighborhoods through planning, preserving home ownership, building affordable housing, educating homebuyers, empowering residents and creating a sense of community,” Richards said in a statement.
Ashley Orphe, director of operations for the redevelopment alliance, will take over as interim executive director beginning June 1. She has been with the organization since August 2018. The redevelopment alliance will form a search committee, aided by Baton Rouge General’s human resources department, to find a permanent executive director.