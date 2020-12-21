PRAIRIEVILLE — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies say they caught three people early Monday in the middle of the burglary of an Ascension Parish storage facility and have arrested them on more than five dozen criminal counts.

Sheriff deputies found the trio inside Dutchtown Mini-Storage on La. 621 shortly after midnight Monday, where storage units had been forcibly opened, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies later searched the vehicle that 29-year-old Micah Millien, 27-year-old Dillan Morrissey and 20-year-old Destiny Grissom had driven to the storage business and found several items taken from the units that had been broken open, the Sheriff's Office said.

Millien and Morrissey, both of Gonzales, and Grissom, of St. Amant, were each booked on 67 counts of simple burglary, theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing and illegal carrying of burglary tools, deputies said.

Each remained Monday in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.