A teenager has been arrested in Sunday's incident involving a car stolen with an infant inside from a Plank Road parking lot on Sunday afternoon, Baton Rouge Police said; the driver stopped to safely leave the infant before leading police on a chase and crashing the car.
A 17-year-old male, who was riding in the stolen vehicle, was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on counts of principal to auto theft, principal to kidnapping, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, Lt. Don Coppola Jr., Baton Rouge police spokesperson, said.
The investigation is ongoing, as another suspect is still at large, police said Sunday night.
The car was reported stolen around 6:20 p.m. from a parking lot at 4670 Plank Road, Coppola said. A short distance away, the driver took the infant out safely, then drove away, leading police on a pursuit before crashing at 4800 Longfellow Drive.
The driver was arrested, Coppola said.
"The important thing is, the baby is safe," he said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.