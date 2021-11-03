A Gonzales Middle school bus was involved Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway between Gonzales and Sorrento in Ascension Parish, sheriff's deputies said.

One lane of Airline southbound remained blocked off about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. state highway crews cleared debris from the crash.

Jackie Tisdell, spokeswoman for Ascension public schools, said the school bus had eight students on it and seven were reported as not being injured.

A parent requested that the eighth child be taken to the hospital after an initial check by emergency responders.

Donovan Jackson, spokesman for the Ascension Sheriff's Office, said deputies were responding to the crash, which is at the intersection of Airline and La. 431 southeast of Gonzales.

Tisdell pointed out that any time a crash involves a school bus, emergency responders show up and check the condition of students on the bus.