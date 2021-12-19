It might take years to become a reality, but a five-parish path for cyclists and pedestrians is starting to take shape — at least on paper — and the Capital Region Planning Commission is asking for the public's help in its design.

From now through Jan. 6, people will be able to put their own ideas on an interactive, online map of the trails, which could wind the parishes of East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville and West Baton Rouge. The Plaquemine ferry would be the vital link to and from trails on either side of the Mississippi River.

The Planning Commission will take the public's ideas and bring new drafts of the trail map to the local governments in those parishes. It's a process that began this year and will continue as long as it takes to make the path reality, said those working with the regional plan.

"We don't want to put lines on a map that will never be built," said Jennifer Baldwin, a principal of the Baltimore-based Alta Planning and Design firm, which is the consultant on the regional bicycle and pedestrian path for the Capital Region Planning Commission

The Planning Commission is the federally mandated "metropolitan planning organization" for the capital region, required to update its 25-year regional transportation plan every four years.

Kim Marousek, director of planning with the commission, said the cities of Baton Rouge, Baker, Zachary, Denham Springs and Gonzales, all in the five-parish capital region, have in recent years developed their own bicycle and pedestrian path plans.

Bike group praises addition of designated lanes, trails to Baton Rouge transportation plan Members of Bike Baton Rouge this week noted the Metro Council's approval of a plan that places more than 100 miles of marked bicycle lanes and…

"We felt like we really had some momentum and wanted to bring that conversation to the regional level," she said. "What might a regional bicycle and pedestrian plan look like? What connections could be made between parishes?"

After the layout of the regional path is drawn up, the nexts steps would looking at policies and the design of infrastructure, with a high premium on safety, Marousek said.

"Any infrastructure plan will be designed to protect pedestrians and cyclists from serious injuries and fatalities," she said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+2 Recent bicyclist deaths highlight 'desperate need' for more bike paths in Baton Rouge Federal highway officials designated Baton Rouge a "focus city" for bicycling problems back in 2015, and the recent deaths of two bicyclists i…

Since 2015, Baton Rouge has been designated by the Federal Highway Administration as a bicycle "focus city," for the high number of collisions and fatalities involving cyclists.

The commission conducted a survey that found that people are concerned about traffic speed and driver behavior and would like to have "traffic calming" measures in place that reduce traffic congestion and slow down speeds.

Jackie Baumann, chief engineer with the city of Gonzales, said, "The city’s prior plan was completed in 2017 by the National Park Service and focused on local cyclists. The regional plan has a much larger impact and intends to identify safe routes throughout our region to cyclists of all ages and abilities."

U.S. Park Service provides plan for Gonzales walking/biking path GONZALES — A pedestrian bridge over the river that runs through Gonzales, making some downtown streets one-way and adding pedestrian crossings…

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said, "The hard part is getting funding."

But that might be easier with a regional plan, he said.

Denham Springs residents weigh in on better bike paths, reimagined city DENHAM SPRINGS — After the flood of August 2016, city officials asked residents what they'd like to see as the city recovered and rebuilt.

"Instead of just Denham Springs, with 10,000 people, now you've got five parishes with 800,000 people," Landry said.