Garbage and recycling pick up will begin early Monday in East Baton Rouge Parish to give workers a head start before Tropical Storm Sally makes landfall in southeastern Louisiana.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office said Monday garbage pickup will start at 4 a.m., and recycling and hand pile collections will start at 5:00 a.m. Wood waste pickups will begin at 5:30 a.m.

The early start will allow Republic Services to reach the majority of residents before hazardous weather rolls into the region and forces workers to stop, the mayor's office said.

Waste handlers won't return for service until the next service day.

Residents should have their material out Sunday night and move them next to homes and buildings once it's collected, officials said.

Sally was churning in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall sometime Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather officials have issued a tropical storm warning for Baton Rouge.