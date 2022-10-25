Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has contracted COVID-19 for at least the second time since the pandemic began more than two years ago, officials said Tuesday.
Cointment said his symptoms are mild and that he remains fully engaged in parish business working from home.
"Although it is possible that I may have contracted this from anyone at any of the multiple events that I attended, I am especially concerned about the health of everyone who attended the Sock Hop," Cointment said in a statement Tuesday. "I urge anyone who may be feeling ill to take it seriously and get tested."
The Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop was held Friday at the gym inside Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales. The late morning and early afternoon dance, which recently restarted after the easing of the pandemic, is geared to the parish's older residents.
Parish officials did not say where Cointment contracted the virus or if anyone else at the sock hop or other events that he recently attended has test positive.
State health officials say Ascension and a number of other parishes in southeast Louisiana currently have low risk for COVID community spread.
Cointment tested positive for COVID previously in early August 2021, though he had already been vaccinated. At the time, Cointment also had a busy public schedule.
As the pandemic as continued, more people have been infected at least once and new variants have come and gone, reinfections have remained a constant share of new cases.
Currently the reinfections average about 20% of new cases each day in Louisiana, state health data show.
Parish officials said free vaccines are available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit and at pharmacies throughout the parish.
For information on COVID testing sites, many at no charge, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/page/covid19-testing-sites