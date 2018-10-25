Trick-or-treat hours in the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
In a news release Thursday, city-parish officials also asked that children don't go out trick-or-treating without adult supervision, they stay in groups and use sidewalks whenever possible.
The spooky decorations popping up around town are a reminder that Halloween and trick-or-treating are near. Get your costumes and candy bags r…
Other safety measures suggested for children and parents:
• Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes.
• Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.
• Do not allow children to eat any candy or treats until thoroughly checked by an adult.
• Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
• Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted.
• Residents are urged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.
Don't worry, dear readers, there's no need to fear the ghouls and goblins that creep out during the Halloween season. They won't bite … that hard.