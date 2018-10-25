Trick-or-treat hours in the city of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

In a news release Thursday, city-parish officials also asked that children don't go out trick-or-treating without adult supervision, they stay in groups and use sidewalks whenever possible.

Making trick-or-treat plans in the Baton Rouge area? We've got you covered The spooky decorations popping up around town are a reminder that Halloween and trick-or-treating are near. Get your costumes and candy bags r…

Other safety measures suggested for children and parents:

• Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes.

• Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.

• Do not allow children to eat any candy or treats until thoroughly checked by an adult.

• Drivers are asked to slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.

• Call police if any suspicious activity occurs, or if candy is suspected to be tainted.

• Residents are urged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.