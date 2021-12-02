A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a major component of a lawsuit that LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis filed against the university this spring, tossing out her claims that LSU and its attorneys violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known as RICO.

Lewis filed suit against LSU in state and federal court, alleging that her superiors in LSU's Athletic Department retaliated against her for trying to report that former football coach Les Miles was sexually harassing student workers.

Lewis' federal lawsuit made dozens of accusations against LSU, including that a lengthy list of defendants conspired to "destroy (her) property rights in her employment." Those defendants included the LSU Board of Supervisors, Miles, LSU's former President F. King Alexander and attorneys from the Taylor Porter law firm.

LSU's top lawyer criticized for 'callously insensitive' remarks on sexual misconduct lawsuits A group of nine attorneys suing LSU over sexual misconduct reporting failures released a letter Monday that accuses LSU's top lawyer of making…

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan on Thursday dismissed the racketeering claims, and granted motions to dismiss the charges Lewis leveled against Miles, LSU's former President William Jenkins and former board members Hank Danos, Bobby Yarborough and Stanley Jacobs. She ruled that Lewis' assertions against them were time-barred.

Morgan also dismissed Lewis' RICO claims against several other LSU employees and attorneys based on allegations that predated April 8, 2017. Those defendants include LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward, Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar; Taylor Porter attorneys Shelby McKenzie, Vicki Crochet, Bob Barton; and LSU board members James Williams and Mary Leach Werner.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Lewis has the option, however to bring new RICO claims if the alleged violations happened after April 2017. Lewis can also keep trying to sue them for retaliation, the judge ordered.

+3 In LSU sexual misconduct lawsuits, all Baton Rouge federal judges disqualify themselves Every federal district judge in the Baton Rouge area has recused themselves from ruling on high-profile legal proceedings against LSU over all…

Morgan, a federal judge based in the New Orleans Eastern District Court, is overseeing Lewis' case because all Baton Rouge-based federal judges recused themselves.

Lewis is a defendant in another federal lawsuit that a group of former students filed this spring against LSU. The students claim university officials violated federal Title IX laws that prohibit gender discrimination by failing to properly respond to their allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence, largely involving LSU football players. That lawsuit also includes RICO allegations.

As for her case against LSU in Baton Rouge district court, Lewis has a hearing scheduled for Monday over whether a judge should stay the state lawsuit until the federal suit has concluded. Baton Rouge District Judge Timothy Kelley will also take up arguments from Taylor Porter attorneys and LSU board members that Lewis has no grounds to sue them and that she filed to file her lawsuit in a timely manner.