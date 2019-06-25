A recent crackdown on businesses behind in remitting monthly sales taxes to the city-parish appears to be getting results as most of the 93 bars, restaurants and stores that had their liquor licenses yanked rushed to pay up and get current.

"We only have 15 left that haven't taken care of their bills," Barry Durbin, an agent with the city-parish's Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control and Gaming, said Monday.

City-parish finance department officials said more than 1,000 businesses in the city-parish have liquor licenses, and Durbin said it’s not uncommon for 90 or more of them to be behind on paying their sales taxes each year.

But enforcement procedures have changed as a result of amendments to local ordinances the Metro Council approved in January at the request of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration, making it easier to suspend licenses.

In the past, businesses had to appear before the parish's ABC board if they were three months late with their sales taxes remittances but were often granted repeated extensions. As a result, some businesses ended up never paying what was owed to the city-parish before eventually going out of business.

Under the new protocols, liquor licenses can be pulled for any establishments that are delinquent by 90 days or more without the matter going before the ABC board for a hearing first.

The parish's ABC agents fanned out to pull licenses on June 13 and 14 after the parish's Finance Department tallied a list of businesses that were more than 90 days delinquent. It was first time they'd done it since the new changes were adopted.

"It now has very clear expectations for all people who hold a license to adhere to," said Tiffani Delapasse, revenue manager for the city-parish. "It takes the subjectivity out of whether a license will be revoked or not."

She said the crackdown paid off for the city-parish.

“We collected nearly $274,000 in delinquent taxes, penalty and interest through the enforcement of the ordinance,” Delapasse said.

The city-parish did receive some criticism regarding the rollout of the new protocols. Delapasse said a Metro Council member voiced concerns that businesses weren't given enough advance warning before their liquor licenses were pulled.

Delapasse said businesses were sent written notices ahead of time that they were delinquent on remitting their sales taxes. But, she said, parish ABC agents in the future will visit establishments at the 60-day mark to inform them they have 30-days to pay or risk the loss of their liquor licenses.

"This was the first month we tried to enforce this and there were some things we found that worked and some things that could use improving," Delapasse said.

ABC’s Durbin said they tried to accommodate businesses targeted in the raid.

"We went out and took their licenses early enough in the day to give them plenty of time to take care of the matter and not cause any problems with business," he said

Attorney Kris Perret, who once served on the parish’s ABC board and now represents a few local bars and restaurants, said advance notice is important in enforcing the new policy.

“You have to give that proper notice in case it’s a clerical error or the check is already in the mail before you go yanking someone’s license,” he said. “I’m actually glad this is happening because it takes the pressure off the board.”

A list of the businesses that still have their licenses suspended for failure to remit sales taxes was not available on Tuesday. The Parish Attorney’s Office said the state’s public records law exempts from public disclosure information related to the enforcement of tax laws.