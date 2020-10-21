The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved a proposal Wednesday to rezone property at the intersection of Airline and Old Hammond highways to build a Murphy Oil gas station, despite concerns from some nearby residents that the development will contribute to increased traffic and crime.

The 0.9-acre property, at 9679 Airline Highway, currently houses a used car lot and was purchased in 2019 by Stern Development, a firm based in South Carolina. They plan for the structure includes brick and stone design elements and landscaping costing $260,000 -- more than a typical gas station.

To build the project, the property had to be removed from the Old Hammond Overlay District, a regulatory zone which strictly prohibits the construction of gas stations. The Metro Council approved that request Wednesday, but not without pushback from constituents.

Around a dozen residents testified against the proposal. They argued the 24/7 gas station would attract criminal activity, worsen traffic conditions and ultimately damage the quality of life for surrounding neighborhoods.

The board members of the Sherwood Forest, Tara and Sharpstowne civic associations voted to oppose the project, while several others, including Broadmoor, Runnymede and St. Regis Place, voted not to oppose. Still, individual residents had varying opinions, causing Council Member Tara Wicker to describe the situation as a "civil war within the neighborhoods."

The project received a vote of approval from council members Scott Wilson, Chandler Loupe, Dwight Hudson, LaMont Cole, Erika Green, Jen Racca, Tara Wicker and Chauna Banks.

Council Member Matt Watson, whose district includes the property in question, voted against the proposal, pointing to a 23-page stack of signatures from residents opposed to the measure. He was joined in his opposition by Council Member Donna Collins-Lewis.

"I care what the residents of my district say ... They don't want this gas station," Watson said.

Under the current zoning restrictions, a gas station technically could be placed on the property because it's less intensive than the lot’s existing nonconforming use. However, developers would not be able to build a canopy over the gas pumps or expand the structure currently on the lot.

Charles Landry, a local attorney representing the developer, said the question for the council was whether they wanted the property to house a "state-of-the-art" gas station, as proposed, or an ugly gas station under existing regulations. Landry submitted the design as an Infill Small Planned Unit Development, which requires any future changes to first be approved by the Planning Commission at a public hearing.

Banks, who voted for the proposal, said that, after a Murphy Oil gas station was built near her home in Scottlandville, the number of car accidents at the intersection decreased. She said the development has also brought the price of gas down at nearby stations, responding to an accusation by some opponents that Murphy Oil charges higher rates at locations in north Baton Rouge.

Hudson, who also supported the measure, said he was concerned that an opposition campaign that had been waged by the owners of a nearby Benny's Car Wash had the potential to veer the council away from questions of zoning and into thornier question of regulating competition.