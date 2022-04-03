The city-parish is considering proposals to privatize operations at East Baton Rouge Parish’s two sewage plants.
By bringing in a contractor, the city-parish hopes to fill operations and maintenance vacancies at the two plants, as well as limit further overflows — steps that could eventually get the city-parish out from under a decadeslong federal consent decree, spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration signed a contract last month with Black & Veatch Management Consulting to develop a request for proposals from firms interested in taking on the operations. The initial contract with Black & Veatch is for up to $198,585, and the Metro Council authorized Broome to spend up to $750,000 on the contract.
No final decision has been made on whether or not some operations at the north and south wastewater treatment plants will eventually be privatized, Armstrong said.
“We’re just trying to see what our options are,” Armstrong said. “There’s a difficulty to hire and retain the number of personnel that are required to maintain operations.”
Black & Veatch’s initial proposal to the city-parish for its consulting contract says it will provide consulting and technical services to help the city-parish hire a contractor to “manage and operate” the two sewage plants.
The city-parish is only planning to hire a contractor to provide maintenance and operations support, not management of the two plants, Armstrong said.
The parish sewage system has been under a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since 1988. The agreement has been modified several times over the years, but generally requires the city-parish to address violations of the Clean Water Act at the two plants and throughout the system, as a whole.
More than $1.6 billion in improvements have been made to the system during that time at a steep cost to taxpayers. The number of overflows throughout the system has been reduced significantly over the years, but sewage still bubbles up into homes and runs out of the plants during periods of heavy rainfall.
The city-parish hopes to achieve a high degree of compliance with sewage discharge regulations, eliminate deferred maintenance at the two plants and hire skilled workers to operate the sewage plants, according to Black & Veatch’s proposal.