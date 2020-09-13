Just weeks after Hurricane Marco fizzled and Hurricane Laura veered westward to bring its devastating winds to the Lake Charles area, much of southeastern Louisiana is now bracing for Tropical Storm Sally, which is forecast to bring high winds and massive rainfalls with little possibility of a third reprieve.
Sally, now forecast to roll ashore as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night, is predicted to bring major flooding from rain and storm surge, along with its high winds as it crawls onto the coast near the Louisiana-Mississippi line. The storm’s glacial pace will mean it will take days to fully traverse the region.
Along with the New Orleans metro area, much of the Baton Rouge region was under storm watches and warnings. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued hurricane warnings for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston and lower Tangipahoa, while East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and St. Helena parishes were under a tropical storm warning.
The storm has sparked a very rare warning from the Weather Service of a high risk of excessive rain in New Orleans, and areas across the region east of Interstate 55 could be deluged. Up to 2 feet of water could be dropped on some parts of the region, and areas outside levee systems could see up to 7 to 11 feet of storm surge.
Officials across southeast Louisiana urged residents to take final precautions as soon as possible, given that tropical storm-force winds could start as early as Monday morning. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in St. Charles Parish and low-lying communities elsewhere in the region.
"We have every reason to believe this storm presents a very significant threat to the people of southeast Louisiana," Gov. John Bel Edwards told reporters during a briefing Sunday.
In its 4 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 165 miles south of Panama City, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and tropical storm-force winds extending 125 miles from its center. It’s expected to slow down Monday as it turns to the north, strengthening to hurricane status with winds of at least 90 mph.
The storm appeared to be taking its time in getting organized on Sunday, a delay that may lessen the chance it reaches Category 2 strength. But after it moves beneath an upper-level ridge of high pressure as it moves through the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Monday, it is expected to spend the next 36 hours in an environment conducive to development, Senior Hurricane Specialist Daniel Brown wrote in a forecast discussion distributed with the Hurricane Center’s 4 p.m. Sunday update.
Tropical storm-force winds could reach southeastern Louisiana by Monday morning, but Sally is expected to take its time once it moves through the region. The storm is expected to enter Barataria Bay about 1 a.m. Tuesday and reach the most populated portions of the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain 12 hours later. It is expected to be yet another 12 hours before the storm makes it across Lake Pontchartrain.
"There is going to be a period of time when the storm takes 12 hours to move from Kenner to Hammond," Edwards said. "Think about how much rain is going to fall during that time period."
The state and multiple parishes have declared states of emergency ahead of the storm and Edwards has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve a disaster declaration as it approaches.
St. Charles Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for their entire parish, due to concerns about both flooding and winds.
"The sustained winds are going to be more than what we saw during Hurricane Katrina," St. Charles Parish spokesperson Samantha de Castro said. "They'll be higher in intensity for a longer length of time, and we have a lot of trees. We just know there's a large probability that we're going to be without power for a while."
St. John the Baptist Parish officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas north of Airline Highway and called for a voluntary evacuation of the rest of the parish.
Those orders came on top of more targeted calls for evacuations of areas that typically flood in other parishes: Venetian Isles, Irish Bayou and Lake Catherine in New Orleans; Grand Isle and the Jean Lafitte area in Jefferson Parish; and areas along Lake Pontchartrain in St. Tammany Parish.
Officials spent Sunday warning residents in southeast Louisiana not to be lulled into a false sense of security by the Marco and Tropical Storm Cristobal, which fizzled earlier this season, or the near-miss the region had with Laura, which ended up doing catastrophic damage to the western portions of the state.
Storm impacts reach far beyond the center of the track, prompting state and local officials to urge residents in all of southeast Louisiana to prepare by gathering a few days’ supplies of water, food and medical supplies, as well as extra masks and hand sanitizer due to the coronavirus.
“I want people even in Baton Rouge to kind of keep an eye on this,” meteorologist Benjamin Schott said Sunday, while noting that heavy rain bands would impact the capital area or the storm could shift farther west.
A significant danger to the capital region, especially in eastern and southern parishes, will be heavy rains, hurricane-force winds, flooding and storm surge on akes Maurepas and Pontchartrain, according to the National Weather Service.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said Sunday he’s ordered a voluntary evacuation for residents living south of La. 22, urging them to ride out the storm with friends or relatives elsewhere.
“Pay attention to the storm,” Miller said. “Don’t get complacent thinking it’s going to go somewhere.”
Predictions the storm will slow to a crawl as it reaches the coast are perhaps as concerning to officials as the threat posed by its winds.
Rainfall totals of 8 inches to 16 inches are predicted throughout the Gulf Coast through the middle of the week, with some areas potentially seeing as much as 24 inches over several days. That would potentially top the downpours during Hurricane Isaac in 2012, which totaled about 20.7 inches in some areas.
That amount of rain likely would be far more than drainage systems can handle, depending on how quickly it falls.
Livingston Parish officials also warned residents living in flood-prone areas to ride out the storm elsewhere.
Brandi Janes, the acting Homeland Security director for Livingston Parish, said the parish had made several preparations last month when forecasters predicted Hurricane Marco would impact the area. Instead, it sputtered in the Gulf.
Janes added that among those preparations included clearing debris from waterways, a focus emergency officials have increased their attention since the 2016 summer floods.
Several school districts in the Baton Rouge area canceled classes Monday, including public schools in Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. The Diocese of Baton Rouge announced Catholic schools would close Monday afternoon and remain closed Tuesday.
East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will dismiss elementary students Monday afternoon and older students will attend class virtually on Monday.
East Baton Rouge Parish also moved up trash pickup to start at 4 a.m., with recycling and wood waste pickup beginning at 5 a.m.
The storm's slow passage is also likely to stall recovery efforts. High winds may keep utility crews from repairing power lines for between 24 and 36 hours, Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta said.
And even after linemen are cleared to go out, Entergy Louisiana estimates it will take a week to fully restore power after a Category 1 storm and up to 10 days to reconnect customers after a Category 2, company representative Patrick Hamby said.
Both Entergy and Cleco are repositioning workers who were sent to help with the recovery from Laura so they can respond to outages caused by Sally.
Sally’s approach comes as the state is still reeling from Laura, which landed in Cameron Parish as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 27. About 82,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Louisiana, and more than 13,000 residents remain evacuated to New Orleans, now directly in Sally’s path.
Staff writers Will Sentell, Chad Calder, Michelle Hunter and Youssef Rddad contributed to this story.