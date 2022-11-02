A second person has been arrested in a mid-October road rage beating in Ascension Parish that sent a Prairieville man who walks with a prosthetic leg and is battling cancer to the hospital, deputies said Wednesday.
Deputies said Marlana Stewart, 27, was a passenger in a Zachary man's pickup when that man punched and knocked out 59-year-old Scott Gray on Oct. 16 in a driveway on Causey Road.
The two men's pickups had slapped mirrors on the narrow parish road, and they had pulled over to discuss the crash.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Wednesday that Stewart has been booked on counts of being a principal to second-degree battery and to hit-and-run driving.
The Zachary man, Bryan Cage, 37, was previously arrested on second-degree battery and hit-and-run counts, deputies have said.
Deputies have said they identified Cage's truck after the incident by using license plate readers in Livingston Parish.
Gray had fractures in his cheekbone and damage to his eye and tear duct, requiring surgery.
Gray has advanced cancer and lost one leg from a motorcycle accident about 20 years ago. He was walking on his prosthetic leg at the time the crash and beating last month.
Cage is being held without bail.