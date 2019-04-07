Will all traffic signals on North Boulevard between Interstate 12 and South Foster Drive be part of the forthcoming traffic light synchronization project?
Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for the city-parish, says, "In response to your reader's question, the city-parish will be including North Boulevard from I-110 to South Foster. This corridor will be included in the signal synchronization program in the near future."
While we're on the subject
Has Baton Rouge adjusted the amount of time it delays green lights after cross streets go red, in an effort to reduce the number of T-bone wrecks from people speeding through red lights at places where there’s not a camera?
Eagle-eyed drivers may have noticed that intersections have different lengths of time between the point a signal turns red and cross traffic gets the green light. However, the delays haven’t getting longer. Generally, the intersections are assigned a lag time based on the volume of traffic they serve, says Fred Raiford, the city-parish transportation and drainage director.
Waiting on response from Fred
When will the blacktop section of South Choctaw Drive, between North Flannery Road and Dumont Drive, be fixed? It is horrible.
Waiting on answer from Fred: We have already bid the work and gotten Council approval. I will get you the scoop on this. Got to check my records