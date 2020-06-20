Two separate crashes killed four people in the metro area overnight Friday.
The first crash was shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 61 south of Highway 964 near Zachary. The crash killed Kenneth Cleveland, 52, of Gonzales.
Cleveland was driving northbound on Highway 61 when he left the roadway, entered a ditch, struck a concrete culvert and hit a utility pole.
State Troopers said in a press release Saturday they do not know why Cleveland's vehicle left the roadway. Cleveland was unrestrained and impairment is suspected, according to State Police.
The second crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 411 south of Highway 190 near Maringouin.
Christoper Soileau, 50, Karen Soileau, 45, both of Zachary, and Richard Threeton, 22, of Maringouin, were all killed in the crash.
Christopher Soileau was driving the vehicle with both Karen Soileau and Threeton as his passengers, State Police say. They were traveling westbound on Jack Torres Road and as they approached Highway 411, Soileau failed to negotiate a left turn and left the roadway before striking a tree.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames and, due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown. Impairment is unknown but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner's office.
Both crashes remain under investigation.