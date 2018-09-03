With Tropical Storm Gordon gaining strength and tracking farther east than models originally indicated, the Baton Rouge region is still looking at potential flooding as the most serious threat from the storm, which is set to dump heavy rain on southeast Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an emergency declaration Monday afternoon and activated the Louisiana National Guard in the southeastern part of the state to assist with rescue and response efforts if needed.
Local and state officials are encouraging residents to continue with their normal flood preparations even though the storm's center is no longer forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast — tracking instead toward Mississippi, which was placed under a hurricane warning Monday afternoon. Gordon is projected to reach hurricane strength just before landfall.
Southeast Louisiana remains under a tropical storm warning, meaning winds between 39 and 73 mph are expected. The region is also under a flash flood watch until midnight Thursday and experts are concerned because recent rainy weather over the past several days has left the ground saturated in some areas, increasing the risk of flooding.
Forecasters are expecting 4 to 7 inches of rain over the next few days. Officials are stressing the importance of being prepared and emphasizing the unpredictable nature of storms like this.
"Right now the storm track has moved slightly to our east, but the threat of severe weather continues to exist for Louisiana," Edwards said in a news conference late Monday afternoon following a briefing with top emergency officials. "It's critically important for everyone to remember that this storm has every possibility to track further in our direction. … Nobody should think that we're out of the woods just because it is the Mississippi and Alabama coasts that currently are under hurricane warnings."
Edwards said he has authorized the Louisiana National Guard to send 200 guardsmen to southeast Louisiana on Tuesday morning along with 63 high-water vehicles, 39 boats and four helicopters. He also said he has spoken with FEMA officials and ascertained that "the federal government stands ready to assist the state of Louisiana should the need arise."
Gordon passed through south Florida on Monday, lashing the area with heavy rain and strong winds. The storm was set to move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico overnight Monday, gaining strength before again making landfall Tuesday morning.
Both Baton Rouge and New Orleans remain in Gordon's path though farther west of the center than previously predicted. In addition to East and West Baton Rouge parishes, the tropical storm warning area includes Iberville, Livingston, the Florida parishes and the River parishes. The Acadiana region is not included but will likely receive heavy rainfall that could cause some threat of flooding, according to weather officials there.
A storm surge watch is in effect for much of the central Gulf Coast. New Orleans officials announced Monday a voluntary evacuation order for three vulnerable communities outside the levee protection system.
Edwards said residents can expect tropical storm force winds to arrive in Louisiana sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday and reminded residents not to drive through water if you don't know how deep it is because that's typically when the most fatalities occur.
Edwards said he will host another press conference Tuesday morning after an 11 a.m. meeting with state emergency officials. He said as of Monday evening, all state offices will be open Tuesday.
Some Baton Rouge residents had started preparing for the storm by Monday afternoon, stocking up on groceries and gas while hoping they wouldn't have to use the extra supplies.
Courtland Chaney, a psychologist and retired LSU professor, was grocery shopping at Calandro's supermarket on Perkins Road, picking up some bread, cereal, chips and other items that could come in handy during a storm. He said his next stop would be the gas station to fill up his car and some auxiliary tanks in case he needs fuel to run a generator.
"We lose power even when the weather is nice," he said with a chuckle. "We must be in a bad spot or something."
Chaney said he and his wife lost power for 22 days when Hurricane Gustav pummeled the area 10 years ago. After 18 days, they bought a generator, which has continued to prove itself useful during more recent outages at their home off Highland Road.
Cindy Ciaccio, who also lives in the neighborhood of Calandro's, said she stopped by Monday afternoon to grab some extra bottled water and diet Coke just in case.
The water and bread sections looked more depleted than normal, but store assistant manager Blaise Calandro said he hadn't noticed a lot of people buying storm supplies. That would probably happen as more people become aware of the storm and its potential impacts, he said.
Keith Harelson was filling up two gas cans Monday afternoon at an Exxon station on Perkins Road. He said the extra fuel is for his generators and chainsaw in case he needs to clear fallen tree limbs.
Entergy sent out a text alert to customers Monday afternoon that said: "Potential for tropical weather this week. We're preparing. You should too." The message included a link to a news release on the company's website which describes steps Entergy is taking to make sure any power outages resulting from the storm are resolved as fast as possible.
The U.S. Coast Guard also sent out a release urging boat owners to move large vessels to inland marinas where they will be "less vulnerable to breaking free of their moorings or sustaining damage."
Some school districts in the Baton Rouge region, such as St. James Parish, announced Monday they will close Tuesday while others, like Tangipahoa and Livingston, cancelled only after-school activities. State officials said there are at least 12 college campuses within the storm's impact area and they're on alert, closely monitoring the weather in case closures become appropriate.
Baton Rouge public works crews went out Monday to make sure that drainage areas are "cleaned and prepared for rainfall," according to a Facebook post from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Tree crews are also prepared to respond in the event of fallen trees, according to a news release Monday afternoon from the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Rivers are not predicted to rise above flood stage at this point, officials said in the release. But drainage crews are closely monitoring river levels throughout the parish.
Local officials also have opened additional sandbag pickup locations. Residents are advised to bring their own shovels to those locations, which now include:
- Airline Highway Park, 17200 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
- Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road, Baton Rouge
- Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Zachary
- Flannery Road Park, 801 Flannery Road, Baton Rouge
- Hartley/Vey Park, 1702 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge
- Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road, Central
- Memorial Sports Complex, 1702 Foss St., Baton Rouge
- St. George Fire Department Headquarters, 14100 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge